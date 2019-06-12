John Stamos has a full house of his own.

In a new feature for Architectural Digest, the actor showed off the Beverly Hills abode he shares with his wife, Caitlin, and 1-year-old son, Billy.

“This place is more ‘me’ than any other house that I’ve lived in, starting with the bones of it, which are grounded and old-school,” Stamos told the publication of the two-bedroom pad he purchased in 2005. “I was able to start as a bachelor and, then, marriage and the kid. I even got married on the property, so it just represents a lot of changes throughout my life.”

What started out as a party house has now become a family haven — with lots of style, of course.

The kitchen is modern yet rustic with black cabinets and reclaimed wood. Ye Rin Mok/ Architectural Digest

Stamos worked with designer Chris Barrett whom he met on the set of “Full House.” The home now has a classic yet rustic vibe with lots of earth tones and reclaimed materials.

The kitchen features a reclaimed wood table that acts as the island as well as dramatic black cabinets. “We cook in the kitchen and outside, where I have a pizza oven,” Stamos said. “That was Caitlin's and my first date: She said she liked pizza!”

In the living room, a Steinway & Sons piano from the 1940s (one of Stamos’s first purchases when he started his career) sits next to a side table topped with a typewriter, given to him by Tom Hanks for his birthday.

A typewriter, given as a gift from Tom Hanks, sits on a side table in the living room. Ye Rin Mok/ Architectural Digest

“There was a really long letter in there, which you can see,” Stamos said. “He wrote, ‘Put a stack of paper next to it and just have people write on it when they come over and stuff.’ We’ve done it.”

Other celebrity friends made their memories at the house, too. The music room has hosted jam sessions with bands like America and the Beach Boys.

Stamos sits at the drums with his son, Billy, in the music room. Ye Rin Mok/ Architectural Digest

“I’ve had parties in there where it would just turn into a full-blown dance party with one hundred people in that little room, dancing and sweating and singing,” he said.

Sounds like fun!

