Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

April 23, 2019, 10:42 AM UTC / Source: TODAY By Emi Boscamp

In the latest installment of Al Roker's original series "COLD CUTS," the TODAY Show weatherman welcomes the one and only Bob Saget. The stand-up comedian, former "America's Funniest Home Videos" host and actor best known for his role as Danny Tanner on the hit sitcom "Full House," discusses his roller-coaster ride of a career while making his favorite sandwich — a tasty turkey-filled creation.

It just so happens that Saget happens to love sandwiches since he worked as a deli clerk all through high school and middle school — his father was a meat executive — so he certainly knows his way around some cold cuts.

To create his signature sandwich, Saget expertly grills sourdough bread (with a little olive oil in the pan) then spreads on some red pepper aioli and mayo. Then he tops it off with roasted turkey, grilled roasted red peppers, Jarlsberg cheese, grilled romaine lettuce and pickle slices.

Saget gets real with Al about his surprising post-"Full House" image change and how his comedy has evolved over the years with shifting standards for political correctness.

He also reveals that he's still really close with most of his sitcom cast members (including Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen) and the most important piece of fatherly advice he told John Stamos after he recently became a father.

Al is piling on the meats and piling on the questions ... while Saget mans the grill!

Celebrate the start of grilling season with Bob Saget's smoky sandwich:

Check out more episodes of "COLD CUTS with Al Roker" on TODAY's YouTube channel. For more great episodes, be sure to subscribe here.