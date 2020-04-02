Rob Lowe's son celebrates 2 years of sobriety with inspiring message

Rob Lowe’s youngest son, John Lowe, celebrated two years of sobriety with an inspiring message on Instagram.

“I haven’t been vocal about my sobriety on here just because I felt it was something I wanted to keep personal, but I had a change of heart,” John Lowe, 25, wrote on Wednesday.

In the post, which includes a photo of John Lowe swigging from a bottle of wine in 2018, the actor noted that he is “more grateful than ever to have a community of support” during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Making the decision to change your life is difficult at any age, but as a young person I hope that I can be a small example that it is possible and that things really do get SO MUCH BETTER,” John Lowe revealed. “It’s an incredibly strange and tense time in our world right now, and my heart goes out to everyone going through something, but today I am especially aware of the addicts who are looking for help and having a hard time finding it.”

The Stanford University graduate appeared in 2019 Netflix original movie “Holiday in the Wild” and has a hilarious side hobby of trolling his famous dad on Instagram. He encouraged those struggling to “go online and find a ZOOM AA meeting and JUMP IN!!”

John Lowe’s post racked up more than 1,000 comments — including one from his dad, who will mark 30 years of sobriety next month.

“I have never been more proud,” Rob Lowe, 56, wrote. “Your hard work is an inspiration. Keep Coming Back.”

With stay-at-home orders across the U.S, Alcoholics Anonymous and Narcotics Anonymous meetings are taking place online. People can find a group here and here.

A 36-year-old intensive care nurse told TODAY Parents she has been participating in a virtual meeting every morning before her three children wake up. The meetings follow the same format as the in-person one and she has found them just as helpful during this stressful time.

"I get on my call and hear my people reminding that they're doing it and it's one day at a time," she explained. "It's one day at a time in sobriety, it's one day at a time in homeschooling, it's one day at a time in a pandemic."