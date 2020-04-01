John Stamos reveals he has a memorable 'Full House' prop in his home

Sign up for our newsletter

John Stamos owns a piece of “Full House” that he’s putting to practical use.

The star, best known as Uncle Jesse from the legendary ABC sitcom, revealed on Instagram that he owns the couch from the show that was also used in the reboot, “Fuller House.”

Stamos, 56, shared a photo of the couch blocking a set of stairs while son Billy is wedged between the piece of furniture and a door.

“Baby safety gate or one of the most iconic couches in pop TV history? You, make the call,” the actor wrote alongside the photo.

The couch has been a staple of the "Full House" franchise. ABC / Getty Images

The "Full House" family was quick to respond.

"You got it?! Not Bob?" Candace Cameron Bure commented, referring to Bob Saget.

"I don’t know what it is John, but it comforts me," Saget wrote.

"WHAAAAATTTT?!" Jodie Sweetin commented.

"Who got the sea pappy?" Dave Coulier chimed in, alluding to a prop in the living room.

"Thief!" Andrea Barber joked.

That couch may come in handy to prevent Billy, who'll turn 2 this month, from taking a tumble.

Like the majority of the country, Stamos, wife Caitlin and their little guy all remain quarantined in their home to stop the spread of the coronavirus. The family is making the most out of their time, too.

Last week, Stamos posted a video of the three of them singing "It's a Small World (After All)" while they sat in bed, although Billy didn't exactly go along with his parents.

"It’s a Small World’ family Sing-A-Long turned into a ‘Small Disaster!" he wrote.