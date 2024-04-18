Create your free profile or log in to save this article

John Mulaney and Olivia Munn have been together since 2021, and in that time, they have covered a lot of ground.

The two sparked dating rumors in May 2021 after the comedian split with Anna Marie Tendler, to whom he was married for six years. Munn and Mulaney confirmed their relationship months later.

John Mulaney and Olivia Munn at the Governors Awards in January 2024. Michael Buckner / Variety / Getty Images

In September 2021, Mulaney, 41, announced that Munn, 43, was pregnant with their first child. In December of that same year, they welcomed son Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney.

Here's what to know about the couple.

July 2023: John Mulaney and Olivia Munn meet at Seth Meyer's wedding

In a 2015 HuffPost Live interview, Munn revealed that she and Mulaney first met at a wedding.

“We were at a wedding together and I was like, ‘Oh, my gosh, do you and your fiancè (Anna Marie Tendler) want to go have dinner or something and go hang out?” she said.

Munn continued, “At first, it was cool and then I kept going up to him at the wedding like, ‘So you having fun?’ I was just so obsessed with hanging out with and talking with him.”

The actor said she sent Mulaney an email after the wedding, but never heard back from him. At the time, she added, “I might’ve got the wrong email, probably. That’s what I tell myself, at least.”

Then in a September 2021 appearance on “Late Night with Seth Meyers,” Mulaney revealed that the wedding where he initially met Munn was that of Seth Meyers himself and wife Alexi Ashe in July 2013.

May 2021: John Mulaney announces split from Anna Marie Tendler

After spending two months at a rehab facility, People reported in May 2021 that Mulaney announced he and Tendler were separating after being married for over six years.

At the time, Tendler told People that she was “heartbroken” to share the news and offered support in Mulaney’s recovery.

“I am heartbroken that John has decided to end our marriage,” Tendler said at the time. “I wish him support and success as he continues his recovery.”

May 2021: John Mulaney and Olivia Munn are reportedly dating

Around the same time that Mulaney announced that he and his ex-wife were separating, outlets began to report that the comedian had begun dating Munn.

At the time, neither had confirmed the relationship.

June 2021: John Mulaney and Olivia Munn are photographed together for the first time

Weeks later in June 2021, Mulaney and Munn are photographed, as reported by People, eating lunch together in Los Angeles.

September 2021: John Mulaney shares that his girlfriend, Olivia Munn, is pregnant

During the September 2021 appearance on “Late Night with Seth Meyers,” Mulaney detailed his past year, including his relationship with Munn.

“I went to rehab in September (2020), I got out in October (2020), I move out of my home from my ex-wife. I host ‘Saturday Night Live’ on Halloween. I relapse after the show ... I continued using drugs. You and some other friends staged an intervention, as you recall. I went to rehab again, this time for two months. I got out in February (2021). I lived in sober living for a month and a half,” Mulaney told Meyers.

Mulaney continued, saying that in the spring he went to Los Angeles, where he "met and started to date a wonderful woman named Olivia." (He clarified, however, that they had originally met at Meyer's wedding in 2013.)

“She got to date me right out of recovery, which is what they call a reverse catch. No, but it is a very, very lucky thing to have met this woman,” Mulaney said, then adding, “She’s kind of held my hand through that hell and we’re having a baby, together.”

November 2021: Olivia addresses relationship to John

In a November 2021 interview with the Los Angeles Times, Munn opened up about backlash she'd received online following Mulaney's split from Tendler.

“It’s definitely not foreign for me to have people speculate incorrectly about things and to have rumors run rampant in one way,” she told the publication at the time.

Munn continued, “They think they know our relationship so well. When in reality, they don’t. There’s no way anyone could know what any of his relationships were or what our relationship is.”

At the time, Munn wouldn't comment on specific details circulating online saying that it would “feed into a narrative that’s just not true.” She added, “For whatever reason, it’s easier to blame me.”

“If I try to say anything, I run the risk of being called messy or not telling the truth,” she said. “The only way to win, for me, is to pull back and to not play the game at all.”

Munn opened up about her “vulnerability” at the time, which she said made her want to check out of the internet and focus on taking care of herself and her baby.

In the same interview, Munn referenced how Mulaney had brought their pregnancy into some of his stand-up material, calling him “so funny, and he’s so articulate, and he’s so smart.”

Reacting to a bit Mulaney would do about their baby news getting “mixed reviews,” Munn recalled. “The first time he made that joke, I remember laughing. I’d be with him on the road, and I would hear him tell this joke, and I did feel a sense of healing with it.”

December 2021: John Mulaney and Olivia Munn welcome son Malcolm

On Christmas Eve in December 2021, the couple shared that they had welcomed son Malcolm into the world, as Mulaney shared a sweet photo of the little one dressed in a light blue cap.

"Meet Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney. He has his whole life ahead of him. He hasn’t even tried seltzer yet," the comedian wrote on Instagram. "I’m very in love with him and his whole deal. Happy Holidays."

Munn also shared a photo of Malcolm on Instagram, writing, My Golden Ox baby. Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney. Happy Holidays," with red and green heart emoji.

February 2022: John talks on ‘SNL’ about bonding with his son

During his opening monologue on “Saturday Night Live” in February 2022, Mulaney talked about the latest on his new family of three, saying, “Life is a lot better and happier now,”

“I have a 12-week-old son. He is a pretty cool guy for someone who can’t vote. His legs are like little calzones, and I want to eat him. His name is Malcolm and let me tell you the moment I bonded the hardest with Malcolm.

“We were in the delivery room. My girlfriend had just given birth to him and he’s crying a little, so they bring him over to this warmer on the other side of the delivery room, and they put them on the warmer under this big bright light and light is just shining in his eyes. He just looks up at the light and … he was annoyed. But he didn’t say anything. I was like, ‘That’s my son.’ A polite man in an uncomfortable situation, but he’s not going to make a fuss.”

March 2022: Malcolm goes to his first restaurant with his mom and dad

In a series of sweet photos shared to Instagram, Munn and Mulaney pose with Malcolm and bowls of pho.

"Crazy phở you," Munn captioned the post with a pho emoji. "Malcolm goes to his first restaurant."

October 2022: Olivia Munn and John Mulaney share Malcolm's first word

In October 2022, Munn shared a video on Instagram of Malcolm sitting with Mulaney as the infant attempts to form words.

“His first word was Daddy/Dada,” Munn captioned the post with the heart eyes emoji. “His second word was chó (Vietnamese for dog), and his third word is car.”

June 2023: John Mulaney thanks Olivia Munn for making him a dad

In an adorable Father's Day post in June 2023, Mulaney shared a selfie Munn took of the family of three, with the comedian holding Malcolm in an inner tube.

“You made me a dad, Olivia. I love you forever for doing that,” Mulaney captioned the Instagram post.

January 2024: John Mulaney and Olivia Munn make their red carpet debut as a couple

At the Governors Awards in January 2024, Mulaney and Munn walked the red carpet together in Los Angeles for the first time as a couple.

In an Instagram post the next day, Munn shared a photo from a back angle of her and Mulaney with the caption, “mom + dad.”

March 2024: Olivia Munn announces breast cancer diagnosis, thanks John Mulaney for his support

On Instagram in March, Munn posted a selfie from a hospital bed, sharing that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer.

While explaining the symptoms of what led to her diagnosis, Munn shared her gratitude for Mulaney through her journey.

“I’m so thankful to John for the nights he spent researching what every operation and medication meant and what side effects and recovery I could expect,” she wrote. “For being there before I went into each surgery and being there when I woke up, always placing framed photos of our little boy Malcolm so it would be the first thing I saw when I opened my eyes.”