This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is in crisis, call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. You can also text HOME to 741741 or visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional resources.

Anna Marie Tendler has announced she's publishing a memoir titled "Men Have Called Her Crazy" three years after her split from comedian and former "Saturday Night Live" writer John Mulaney.

“I have been writing this book for two years,” Tendler wrote March 5 on Instagram. “More accurately though I have been writing it for close to four decades. I have never been more proud of any work.”

The book will be published by Simon & Schuster on Aug. 13.

While the book's description does not explicitly mention Mulaney or her former marriage, it will cover her experience being hospitalized amid their split. In her Instagram post announcing the memoir, she also wrote that it will address "the endless source of my heartbreak and rage — men."

Tendler, a multimedia artist, and Mulaney's split after nearly seven years of marriage made headlines in May 2021. Mulaney frequently spoke about their marriage in his autobiographical comedy specials.

Tendler told People in a statement at the time that she was "heartbroken" that Mulaney had "decided to end our marriage."

The couple's breakup came less than five months after Mulaney entered rehab for a 60-day stay in December 2020. The comedian spoke openly about his decades-long struggle with addiction in his stand-up routines.

John Mulaney and Anna Marie Tendler in 2019. Manny Carabel / Getty Images

Mulaney began dating actor Olivia Munn in the spring of 2021, and that September, the comedian confirmed during an appearance on “Late Night with Seth Meyers" that he and Munn were expecting their first child.

Here’s a look back at Tendler and Mulaney’s relationship.

2000s: Anna Marie Tendler and John Mulaney meet

Mulaney described his early relationship with Tendler during an appearance on the "WTF with Marc Maron" podcast in 2014, the same year he and Tendler married.

Mulaney said they dated for more than four years before marrying. "We knew each other for a while. We were friends who wanted to date for many months, then we started dating," he said.

"The pattern of my life was liking a girl, and she didn't like me back, so we'd be good friends. I thought, 'This is another one of those,' which was a situation I was comfortable in. Then she wrote me an email saying she liked me," he said. "Something to the effect of, 'We're such good friends but sometimes we seem like we're flirting.'"

Mulaney said he got the email but took it the wrong way, as if she didn't want to date him. "I didn't write back. She thought it was a rejection, like, 'What the hell is wrong with this guy?'"

2012: John Mulaney mentions Anna Marie Tendler in his first comedy special

As Mulaney rose to prominence as a stand-up comic, he frequently talked about Tendler.

She was mentioned in “New in Town,” his first stand-up special, released in 2012. Back then, she was his girlfriend.

“I really like dating Jewish women. They’re great, because, like, I think a lot of problems people have in relationships are with communication because guys don’t know what women are thinking. And with Jewish women, you do not have to guess what they are thinking … They will tell you,” he joked.

July 2014: Anna Marie Tendler and John Mulaney tie the knot

Tendler and Mulaney got married in July 2014 at the Onteora Mountain House in Boiceville, New York.

The couple's ceremony was attended by former "Saturday Night Live" stars Amy Poehler, Seth Meyers, Nasim Pedrad and comedian Nick Kroll, per Us Weekly's reporting at the time.

The publication reported that Mulaney celebrated the couple's nuptials with a since-deleted Instagram post, writing, “July 5, 2014. On a beautiful and perfect day, I married a beautiful and perfect woman. I wish I could live it over and over again."

2014 - 2019: John Mulaney jokes about Anna Marie Tendler in his comedy acts

In 2014, "The Comeback Kid," Mulaney spoke about his wedding to Tendler and their plans for starting a family — or not.

"I didn’t mean to make it sound like we don’t want children. We don’t, but I didn’t mean to make it sound like that," he said.

Then, on "Kid Gorgeous," a 2018 special, he paraphrased a conversation they had about his jokes.

"I love and respect my wife very much. So I said to her, 'We’ve been married for three and a half years.' And she knew that. I said, 'Do you mind if I still make fun of you onstage?' And my wife said, 'Yeah, you can make fun of me. But just don’t say that I’m a b---- and that you don’t like me'...I would never say that, not even as a joke, that my wife is a b---- and I don’t like her. That is not true. My wife is a b---- and I like her so much. She is a dynamite, five-foot, Jewish b---- and she’s the best."

2017: The couple attend the Tony Awards together

The couple, who were photographed at several red carpet events during their relationship, were all smiles when they attended the June 2017 Tony Awards ceremony in New York City.

John Mulaney and Anna Marie Tendler at the 2017 Tony Awards on June 11 in New York City. Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

2019: They attend the Academy Awards

The pair posed for photographers again at the 91st Annual Academy Awards ceremony in Hollywood in February 2019.

Anna Marie Tendler and John Mulaney at the 91st Annual Academy Awards on Feb. 24, 2019. Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

December 2020: Mulaney enters rehab

Mulaney checked into rehab for a 60-day stay in December 2020 due to a relapse after a decades-long struggle with addiction.

He later opened up about the experience in his 2023 Netflix comedy special, "John Mulaney: Baby J," detailing how several of his A-list comedian friends organized an intervention for him.

“As mad as I was when I walked in there, I was like ‘This is a good lineup. This is really flattering in its own way,’” Mulaney joked. “It was like a ‘We Are The World’ of alternative comedians over the age of 40.”

May 2021: Mulaney and Tendler announce their split

Page Six reported the couple's split in May 2021. “John will not have any further comment as he continues to focus on his recovery and getting back to work,” his rep said, per the outlet.

“I am heartbroken that John has decided to end our marriage,” Tendler told People in a statement. “I wish him support and success as he continues his recovery.”

Mulaney filed for divorce in July 2021.

September 2021: Mulaney announces he and Olivia Munn are expecting a baby

During an appearance on “Late Night with Seth Meyers” in September 2021, Mulaney announced that he and actor Olivia Munn, who began dating months before, were expecting their first child.

Mulaney joked to Meyers, who had participated in his intervention, that he'd “packed a lot” of life changes in since September 2020.

“I went to rehab in September, OK, I got out in October, I move out of my home from my ex-wife. I host ‘Saturday Night Live’ on Halloween. I relapse on drugs,” he recalled.

“I continued using drugs,” the comedian continued. “You and some other friends staged an intervention, as you recall. I went to rehab again, this time for two months. I got out in February. I lived in sober living for another month and a half.”

Mulaney also expressed his gratitude for his relationship with Munn.

“I got into this relationship that’s been really beautiful with someone incredible who has dealt with the non-coked up Bambi version of me,” he said. “And that’s been very incredible, and she’s kind of held my hand through that hell, and we’re having a baby together.”

“We’re both really, really happy,” he added.

December 2021: Mulaney welcomes a son with Munn

A year after Mulaney checked into rehab for his two-month stay, he and Munn became parents and welcomed a son named Malcolm in December 2021.

January 2022: Tendler reflects on 'shocking' and 'surreal' divorce

Tendler reflected on her unexpected divorce and subsequent events while speaking to Harper's Bazaar for a feature story published in January 2022.

"Everything that has transpired has been totally shocking and I think surreal," she said. “In a way, I feel like, well, it can only go up from here, because I reached the depth of where I could go.”

June 2023: Tendler says she was hospitalized for depression and self-harm amid the couple’s split

Tendler opened up about the darkest days of her split with Mulaney in a candid essay published in Elle in June 2023 following the death of her beloved French bulldog, Petunia.

“Petunia and I moved to Connecticut in December 2020, in the wake of my severe mental health breakdown and what appeared to be the impending end of my marriage,” Tendler wrote. “We fused even more deeply together in an attuned and totally symbiotic relationship. She never let me out of her sight.”

Tendler detailed how Petunia, whom she had shared with Mulaney and was also a fixture in his stand-up specials, helped her cope after she was “hospitalized for depression, self-harm, and severe suicidal ideation” at the beginning of 2021 while Mulaney was in rebab.

“My mental health hinged wholly on my dog,” she wrote, adding that in the hospital, “the doctors asked me to make a list of my reasons for living. Petunia was the one and only thing on that list.”

Mulaney also honored Petunia after her death, writing on Instagram, “Petunia, I loved you from the first moment I saw you. Rest in peace. Thank you for being my little shadow."

March 2024: Tendler announces her upcoming memoir

On March 5, Tendler announced on Instagram that she would be publishing a memoir, “Men Have Called Her Crazy,” on Aug. 13.

"I have been writing this book for two years. More accurately though I have been writing it for close to four decades," she wrote. "I have never been more proud of any work. It is a story about mental health; about being a woman; about family. And finally, about the endless source of my heartbreak and rage — men."

Tendler, who often shares her photography on Instagram, added, "p.s. You didn’t think I was just taking photos of sunsets and seashores this whole time, did you?"

The book will dive into her 2021 hospitalization and "pivotal moments in her life that preceded and followed," a description on the Simon & Schuster website states.

"As the title suggests, many of these moments are impacted by men: unrequited love in high school; the twenty-eight-year-old she lost her virginity to when she was sixteen; the frustrations and absurdities of dating in her mid-thirties; and her decision to freeze her eggs as all her friends were starting families," it reads.