Olivia Munn, 43, reveals breast cancer diagnosis: 'I am lucky'

Olivia Munn revealed she was diagnosed with breast cancer in an Instagram post she shared on March 13.

The post includes a series of photos and videos of Munn, 43, in the hospital and screenshots of a letter she wrote describing how she came to be diagnosed.

“I hope by sharing this it will help others find comfort, inspiration and support on their own journey,” she wrote in her caption.

In the letter, Munn says she was diagnosed in February 2023 after undergoing a course of genetic tests during which she tested negative for the BRCA gene, a mutation most commonly linked to breast cancer. But, when Munn’s OB-GYN determined she had a 37% lifetime risk of having breast cancer, she sent Munn for an MRI and a biopsy.

“Two months later I was diagnosed with breast cancer,” Munn wrote.

As part of her treatment, Munn says she’s had four surgeries in the past 10 months, including a double mastectomy. In that time, she says she’s “learned more about cancer, cancer treatment and hormones,” than she could have imagined. And she thanked her partner, John Mulaney, for his support.

Munn added in her post that she feels lucky. “We caught it with enough time that I had options,” she wrote. “I want the same for any woman who might have to face this one day.”