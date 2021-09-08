Olivia Munn is pregnant! Actor expecting 1st child with John Mulaney

John Mulaney and Olivia Munn are about to become parents for the first time.

During an appearance Tuesday on “Late Night with Seth Meyers,” the Emmy-winning comedian, 39, who made headlines last year after checking into rehab, confirmed that he and Munn, 41, are expecting a baby together.

“I packed a lot into this (year) ... is it September now?” he joked. “Since last September, I went to rehab in September, OK, I got out in October, I move out of my home from my ex-wife (Anna Marie Tendler). I host ‘Saturday Night Live’ on Halloween. I relapse on drugs.”

“I continued using drugs,” he added. “You and some other friends staged an intervention, as you recall. I went to rehab again, this time for two months. I got out in February. I lived in sober living for another month and a half.”

“Then in the spring I went to Los Angeles and met and started to date a wonderful woman named Olivia,” he continued, while noting he initially met Munn — who previously dated Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers — at Meyers’ wedding.

“I got into this relationship that’s been really beautiful with someone incredible who has dealt with the non-coked up Bambi version of me,” he said. “And that's been very incredible, and she's kind of held my hand through that hell, and we’re having a baby together.”

“We’re both really, really happy,” he added.

Interestingly, the "John Mulaney & the Sack Lunch Bunch" star has talked before about his desire not to have children.

“One of my theories is that kids think that they’re older than they’ve ever been. They believe they’re adults,” he told Entertainment Weekly in 2019.

“I’d talk to them and they’d say ‘Why don’t you want kids?’ I’d say ‘They’re great, but I love what I do. And I love my wife and spending so much time with her and we have a really fortunate life. I get to travel, do stand-up, and our relationship is so wonderful. It’s just something I wouldn’t want to change.”

A candid Mulaney also maintained his trademark sense of humor while peeling back the curtain with Meyers about how his friends staged an intervention.

“When I opened the door, I knew right away it was an intervention,” he said. “That’s how bad of a drug problem I had that when I opened the door and saw people, I went, ‘This is probably an intervention.’”

He said he tried to steal everyone’s thunder in his darkest moment.

“I needed to be the smartest person in the room, even at the intervention,” he said. “I remember saying to all of you, ‘Before you all read your letter, I have a drug problem and I need help,’ just to scoop you.”

Mulaney said his intervention featured some heavyweight comedians, including Meyers and Fred Armisen, who were there to help in a decidedly unfunny time.

“At that moment in time, I wanted to continue using drugs. Sitting here tonight, I’m so grateful to you and to everyone there for saving my life, OK? That night, I was not grateful,” he said.

“And, yet, as mad as I was, I looked around at the group, and I was like, ‘This is a good group.’ It was like a ‘We Are the World’ of alternative comedians over the age of 40. So many funny people, and then no one did bits the entire time.”

He’s so grateful that Munn and friends like Meyers rallied around him.

“You guys saved me from drugs, and Olivia and this baby have helped save me from myself,” he said.