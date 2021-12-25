John Mulaney and Olivia Munn welcome a son and share first photo

Welcome to the world, Malcolm!

John Mulaney and Olivia Munn just welcomed their first child, and they both shared precious Instagram photos of their newborn son wrapped in a fleece blanket and wearing a blue hat.

“Meet Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney. He has his whole life ahead of him,” Mulaney, 39, captioned his photo shared on Christmas Eve. “He hasn’t even tried seltzer yet. I’m very in love with him and his whole deal. Happy Holidays.”

Munn, 41, also shared the news on Instagram.

“My Golden Ox baby,” she wrote, referring to the fact her son’s birth fell within the Year of the Ox on the Chinese lunar calendar. “Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney. Happy Holidays.”

Munn and Mulaney began dating earlier this year, and Mulaney confirmed that they were expecting a baby during a September appearance on “Late Night with Seth Meyers.”

The comedian, who has been candid about going to rehab after struggling with drug addiction, opened up about how Munn changed his life over the past year.

“That’s been very incredible, and she’s kind of held my hand through that hell, and we’re having a baby together,” he said.

Shortly after their baby news went public, Munn opened up about the “outpouring of love and support” she was experiencing as a mom-to-be.

“There’s been a big ‘ol mom tribe that comes up. I’ve heard about it, but they really come up in full force,” she said, speaking to Mario Lopez on “Access Hollywood.” “There’s a really great dad tribe too. Everyone who comes up is really supportive and it really has meant so much to me.”