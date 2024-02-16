Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony: A timeline of their relationship

Before Jennifer Lopez found her happily ever after with now-husband Ben Affleck, she went through multiple relationships, including a decade-long marriage with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

In Lopez's new movie "This is Me...Now: A Love Story," out Feb. 16 on Prime Video, the star is taking viewers into her past love life and the self-love and healing that came with it. In the trailer that came out in January, she indirectly pokes fun at her three failed marriages, one of them being with Anthony, by getting married to three different men.

The singer was married to Anthony for a decade, and they share two kids together. Read on to learn all about Lopez and Anthony's relationship and how they went from friends to lovers to friends again.

1998: Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony meet

Marc Anthony performs onstage with Jennifer Lopez in New York in September 1998. Jack Vartoogian / Getty Images

Anthony and Lopez first met in 1998 when Anthony was starring in the Broadway production of "The Capeman."

Lopez reminisced about the first time she met Anthony in her 2015 memoir, "True Love," stating that Anthony told her, “One day you’re going to be my wife."

1999: Marc Anthony collaborates with Jennifer Lopez on her track 'No Me Ames'

The song "No Me Ames" from Lopez's 1999 debut album "On the 6" marked the beginning of Lopez and Anthony's musical collaborations.

The pair also appeared in the song's music video together, and the track peaking at number one on Billboard's Hot Latin songs chart.

In 2019, Lopez recalled working on the song with Anthony, telling Billboard, “I was such a huge fan of his music in Spanish, and I was like, ‘Maybe we should do something in Spanish. I just love your music.'

"He was like, ‘Let me think about it.’ He left the studio, and literally five minutes after he left, he called and said, ‘I have the song for us,'” she concludes.

2000-2004: Their love story doesn't start just yet

In 2000, Anthony married former Miss Universe, Dayanara Torres, in Las Vegas, who he eventually divorced in 2004. The pair shares two son's, Ryan and Cristian, from their marriage.

In 2002, Lopez started dating Affleck, who she met during the production of their film "Gigli." During this time, Lopez was also going through a divorce from her second husband, Cris Judd.

Lopez and Affleck got engaged after her divorce was finalized, but in 2004, the pair ultimately called off their engagement, landing her in the arms of Anthony.

Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony started a relationship and got married in the same year. KMazur / WireImage

2004: Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony reconnect and get married Lopez and Anthony picked up where they left off in the beginning of 2004, finally becoming an item, all while maintaining a low-key relationship status.

According to E! News, Anthony proposed with a Harry Winston engagement ring estimated to be worth $4 million. During the summer of 2004, in a quiet ceremony held at Lopez's Beverly Hills residence, the couple exchanged vows.

2005-2007: Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony have their first public outings as newlyweds

Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony perform during the 47th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. Timothy A. Clary / AFP via Getty Images

For their first live duet as a married couple, Lopez and Anthony performed at the 2005 Grammy Awards together.

The pair sang their duet called “Escapémonos” from Anthony's 2004 album "Amar Sin Mentiras."

Following their debut, the couple worked on a number of projects together during this time. They starred alongside each other in the movie "El Cantante," which made its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2006 and its theatrical debut in August 2007.

Following their wedding, Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony started working on multiple projects together. Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images

In September 2007, just after "El Cantante" was released, Lopez and Anthony embarked on their Jennifer Lopez & Marc Anthony en Concierto tour, according to Reuters.

During their show on Nov. 7, 2007, the singer announced excitedly, "Marc and I are expecting," much to Anthony's surprise, who said, "I did not expect her to say anything."

2008: Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony welcome twins

Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony share two children, twins Emme and Max. Michael Loccisano / FilmMagic

On Feb. 22, 2008, Lopez and Anthony welcomed twins named Emme and Max.

In 2022, she penned an Instagram post for their 14th birthday, writing, "this day 14 years ago has always symbolized for me the first day of the rest of my life."

“You have taught me the true meaning of life and have changed me forever in the most amazing way…I am so grateful for you both!!! I only hope I can be half of the blessing you have been to my life,” she wrote.

2011: Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony announce they are separating

Marc Anthony and Jennifer Lopez attended the 68th Annual Golden Globe Awards together just months before they announced their separation. Steve Granitz / WireImage

In July 2011, Anthony and Lopez announced their separation in a statement to E! News. A few weeks earlier, Lopez showed up to the BAFTA Brits to Watch party in Los Angeles without Anthony or her wedding ring, according to People.

The singer spoke candidly about their split in a 2016 interview with W magazine.

“When my marriage (to Anthony) ended, it was not easy to find forgiveness," she told the outlet.

"It wasn’t the dream that I had hoped for, and it would have been easier to fan the flames of resentment, disappointment and anger," she continued. "But Marc is the father of my children, and that’s never going away. So, I have to work to make things right. And that is, by far, the hardest work I do.”

2012 - 2016: Marc Anthony and Jennifer Lopez get divorced.

While they were in the process of divorcing, Marc Anthony and Jennifer Lopez still did public projects and appearances together. Michael Tran / FilmMagic

In April 2012, Anthony filed for divorce from Lopez, citing "irreconcilable differences," reported E! News.

However, in the months that followed their split, Anthony and Lopez seemed to remain friends, still collaborating on music together and even serving as judges for the 2012 dance competition "¡Q'Viva!: The Chosen," which they co-created, according to IMDb.

In June 2014, just over three years after making their separation public, the pair's divorce was finalized. In that same year, Anthony got remarried to model Shannon de Lima, before eventually divorcing again in 2017.

At the 2016 Latin Grammy Awards, Lopez and Anthony sang a duet of the '80s Spanish classic song "Olvídame y Pega la Vuelta," and then shared a kiss on stage, which sparked rumors of reconciliation at the time.

2019, 2021: Jennifer Lopez celebrates Marc Anthony on Father's Day

Lopez honored Anthony on Father's Day in 2019 by sharing pictures and videos of him and their twins in a since-deleted Instagram post. That same year, she also honored her then-fiancé Alex Rodriguez in a separate video, before their split in 2021.

According to People, she also wished Anthony a happy Father's Day on Instagram in 2021.