Happy Father’s Day — times two!

Jennifer Lopez sent sweet Father’s Day messages to both her fiancé, Alex Rodriguez, and her ex-husband Marc Anthony.

The singer was married to Anthony from 2004-2014, and they welcomed their twins, Max and Emme, in 2008.

On Father’s Day, Lopez shared throwback photos and videos showing precious moments of Anthony bonding with the twins over the years.

“Happy Fathers Day to you Flaco!!! Emme and Max love you soooo much!!” Lopez wrote on Instagram. “Thank you for these two beautiful coconuts!!! Feliz Día Del Padre!!!”

Soon after, she also shared a video of Rodriguez hanging out with Max and Emme.

“How lucky are we to have you in our lives...not only do you make us all laugh everyday, you help us to be our best selves with a loving gentle hand,” Lopez wrote to her love of more than two years. “Being there and caring with a consistent presence that doesn’t ever waiver. Macho...I cannot begin to tell you how much you have come to mean to me and Max and Emme!!”

The 49-year-old triple threat also praised Rodriguez as a dad to his own children, Natasha and Ella, from his previous marriage to Cynthia Scurtis.

“Seeing the father you are to Tashi and Ella is one of my greatest joys and they are so fortunate to have you to call Daddy!!!” Lopez wrote. “We all love you so much!! Happy Fathers Day!!!”

The former New York Yankee thanked his fiancée in the comments writing, “Love this, love you. Thank you baby.”

Rodriguez also commented on Lopez's sweet post about her ex-husband.

“Happy Father’s Day Marc!!” he wrote.

Many fans praised his comment to Anthony.

“This is awesome. What a beautiful and healthy dynamic you all have!” one person commented.

“Love this so much!” another fan wrote in the comments. “What a great model for everyone to see that the kids are the most important part!”

Rodriguez and Anthony do seem to get along well, and they've come together in the past for events related to Lopez’s children. Last month, the two men were all smiles as they sat next to each other at Max’s school recital.

It looked like a great Father's Day all-around! Max and Emme clearly have an amazing dad and future stepdad!