'Friends' stars to reunite in upcoming special (and it's not about 'Friends' at all)

It turns out we’re going to get not one, but two “Friends” reunions this spring.

Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow will team up for “Celebrity Escape Room,” an NBC special airing May 21 that will raise money for Red Nose Day, an effort to end child poverty.

The special will also feature host Jack Black, Adam Scott and Ben Stiller, who himself guest-starred on an episode of "Friends" as a temperamental love interest of Rachel.

“Tapping into the wildly popular escape room craze, ‘Celebrity Escape Room’ combines the drama and tension of a real-life video game with the side-splitting allure of the ultimate party game,” reads a press release from NBC.

“All highly competitive with killer instincts, Stiller, Cox, Kudrow and Scott will work together and channel their inner Sherlocks to decipher clues and solve puzzles, brainstorm for solutions and combine their comedic talents to ultimately gain their freedom before time runs out.”

Each room the players manage to finish will result in money being donated to Red Nose Day.

“Celebrity Escape Room” will be followed by the “Red Nose Day Special,” which will feature celebrities, music and comedy, while educating viewers about the charity.

Cox and Kudrow, of course, will appear on the small screen again with “Friends” co-stars Jennifer Aniston, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer when they reunite on HBO Max in May in an unscripted special about their classic comedy.

"So the exciting thing is that we're all going to get together for the first time, in a room, and actually talk about the show,” Cox told Kevin Nealon last month on his YouTube series, “Hiking With Kevin.”

“We're going to have the best time,” Cox added. “It's going to be great. We really haven't all done that and actually sat there and talked about and reminisced about this incredible experience that we had. … It's going be fantastic."