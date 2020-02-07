Matthew Perry is 'thrilled' to finally join Instagram — see his first post!

Matthew Perry made headlines on Thursday for being the last "Friends" star to join Instagram. And even though he made waves with his profile, the canvas was left blank for more than 24 hours.

But the wait for his first post is over because early Friday evening he shared his first post!

https://www.instagram.com/p/B8SEtDapl9U

"This is how thrilled I am to finally be on Instagram," Perry wrote in the caption that accompanied a GIF of Chandler Bing being very... well, Chandler Bing. He added, "So, here we go..."

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY.

His account, @mattyperry4, had more than 3.3 million followers as of 6 p.m. on Friday.

Matthew Perry has joined Instagram, ‘Friends’ costar Lisa Kudrow announces

Feb. 7, 202000:28

On Thursday, Lisa Kudrow welcomed the 50-year-old actor to the social media platform, posting to her own account, "Finally!!! Yay!! Can’t believe my eyes MY EYES Welcome to Instagram @mattyperry4 #friendsforlife"

Jennifer Aniston also welcomed Perry to Instagram on her feed — and she did it while making a hilarious "Friends" joke.

Aniston shared a throwback pic of her and Perry to celebrate his arrival to the social media site. Next to it, she wrote, "I'm shocked Matty is the last to join Instagram, considering he was a uh ... umm ...oh crap. Oh! A computer processing TRANSPONSTER."

https://www.instagram.com/p/B8RzuYbh3BR

Perry is the last "Friends" star to join Instagram. Aniston joined in October 2019 with a photo of herself with all five of her former co-stars.

Guinness World Records announced the following day that the "Morning Show" star had racked up 1 million followers faster than any other Instagram user — hitting the milestone in only 5 hours and 16 minutes.

