Watch Jennifer Aniston give 'Friends' fans a big surprise at Central Perk

“Friends” finished its original run 16 years ago (and wrapped up its Netflix residency just weeks ago), but somehow Rachel Green is back to slinging coffee at Central Perk all the same.

Only this time, she’s serving it up to unsuspecting fans of the beloved sitcom!

Actress Jennifer Aniston guest hosted “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” Friday, and decided that, since she was on the Warner Bros. set anyway, she might as well visit her old TV haunts and play a little prank on people taking the “Friends” tour.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha Privacy Policy | Terms of Service

So, the 50-year-old star hid behind the sofa on the Central Perk set and waited quietly as fans prepared to get their photos taken … until the perfect moment presented itself.

There was panic at Central Perk on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" Friday. YouTube

In epic “Ellen” tradition, Aniston suddenly jumped out from behind the seating and gave them a fright, before offering up coffee and some playful criticism.

A photographer asked each person to reveal their favorite character from the series before the jump-scare took place. “Ross,” one said. “Joey,” another answered. A couple preferred Phoebe. One by one, they all had to face Aniston as she greeted them with disbelief over their picks.

Surprise! YouTube

The antics left the Central Perk patrons screaming, jumping and questioning if it was really happening at all.

Of course, once they later found themselves sitting in the audience of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” at Aniston’s invitation, there was no more doubt.

“Now that you guys are here, you get to watch your third-favorite Friend!” the star joked as they cheered.