After 25 years, Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow are still friends!

And they're happy to spend the anniversary of "Friends" together.

In a series of Instagram photos, Kudrow and Cox posted about their Sunday evening. It appears Cox held a party, at which Kudrow's pal and producing partner Dan Bucatinsky celebrated his birthday ... and luminaries like musician Charlie Puth and director Judd Apatow were on hand!

"Trying to play it cool with all this heat. #friends25," wrote Cox in the caption.

Kudrow posted a similar photo with just Cox and Puth:

"So excited to celebrate we burst into flames. Photo credit to @juddapatow #friends25," Kudrow wrote.

"Friends" premiered on Sept. 22, 1994, and ultimately ran for 10 seasons.

Puth also got into the act, posting a group picture; his pal Alfredo Flores jokingly called him "Mr. Bing" in the comments, referring to Matthew Perry's character. Puth has been dating singer Charlotte Lawrence since earlier this year, reported Us, and Charlotte's dad, Bill Lawrence, created "Cougar Town," which starred Cox.

And that wasn't the only time the cast marked the anniversary on social media. Kudrow, Cox, David Schwimmer and Matt Leblanc all got together to share one very memorable picture on each of their accounts:

They all used similar captions, which read, "Celebrating a Thursday night 25 years ago.We might be in different places but we are connected."

Don't we all know it!