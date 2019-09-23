Sign up for our newsletter

Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor got back together — well, for a night, at least.

The famous pair attended Sunday night's Emmy Awards together, two years after they announced they were separating.

Christine Taylor and Ben Stiller raised eyebrows when they attended Sunday night's Emmy Awards together. FOX

Stiller, 53, and Taylor, 48, were all smiles posing for photos on the red carpet and sat next to each other during the ceremony at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Stiller was nominated for best director for the Showtime miniseries "Escape at Dannemora."

The couple announced in 2017 that they were splitting up after nearly two decades together. They were married in 2000.

"With tremendous love and respect for each other, and the 18 years we spent together as a couple, we have made the decision to separate," they said in a statement at the time.

Taylor and Stiller pose for a photo at the Emmy Awards with actor Eugene Levy and his wife, , Deborah Divine. Richard Shotwell / AP

"Our priority will continue to be raising our children as devoted parents and the closest of friends,” they added. “We kindly ask that the media respect our privacy at this time."

Taylor and Stiller are parents to daughter Ella, 17, and son Quinlin, 14.

Stiller and Taylor pose backstage at the Broadway show "Pretty Woman: The Musical" with show stars Andy Karl and his wife, Orfeh, on April 6, 2019 in New York City. Bruce Glikas / WireImage

The two have actually been spotted together in public recently. In April, they snapped photos with their children backstage at “Pretty Woman: The Musical” in New York City.

A month later, they were photographed backstage at another show in the Big Apple, “What the Constitution Means to Me.”

Stiller, Taylor and their kids, Quinlin and Ella, joined "What the Constitution Means to Me" star Rosdely Ciprian pose backstage on May 5, 2019 in New York City. Bruce Glikas / WireImage

Still, seeing the couple turn up for TV’s biggest night left fans scratching their heads about what it may mean.

"Did Ben Stiller and his wife get back together??" one person wrote.

"CHRISTINE TAYLOR IS BEN STILLER'S DATE!!! ARE THEY TOGETHER AGAIN?!" another person pondered.