Where is the love, you ask? Fergie has lots of it when it comes to ex-husband Josh Duhamel's baby announcement.

When Duhamel, 50, announced that he and his wife, Audra Mari, were expecting their first child together, Fergie responded to their Instagram post with a supportive comment.

She wrote, "I am truly happy for you guys 🥰🥰 Axl can’t wait to be a big brother."

Fergie and Duhamel were married from 2009 to 2019 and they share son Axl together.

After they separated, Fergie appeared on The Wendy Williams Show and told the talk show host that “it wasn’t (her) plan" to get divorced.

“I wanted to stay married forever," she said.

In a 2017 interview with TODAY, Duhamel talked about co-parenting with Fergie and said he's still getting used to living their lives apart, especially since they used to spend Christmas together as a family.

“It’s hard because we have a lot of traditions that we did, like decorating the tree together, but it’s the first time we have to do it separately,” he said at the time. “I miss the night of decorating the Christmas tree and all of that stuff. But it is what it is.”

Although they parted ways, Duhamel said he still has “a good relationship" with Fergie and he called her "a great mom.”

Fergie and Josh Duhamel at the "When In Rome" Los Angeles premiere on January 27, 2010 in Hollywood, CA. Michael Caulfield / Getty Images

The “Transformers” actor echoed that same sentiment in an interview he did with Dax Shepard on his “Armchair Expert” podcast.

“Fergie and I had a great relationship,” Duhamel said. “I loved that girl and I always will. Unfortunately, we didn’t work, but I’ll always have her back and she is the mother of my baby.”

Duhamel married Audra Mari in September 2022. A year later, on Sept. 11, Duhamel announced that he was going to become a father again when he shared a photo of his child’s ultrasound on Instagram.

“Baby Duhamel coming soon 🤍,” he captioned the post.