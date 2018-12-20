Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Source: TODAY By Gina Vivinetto

Josh Duhamel is opening up about how much he wants to be a dad again.

On Thursday, just over a year after the "Love, Simon" star and his pop-star wife Fergie announced their split, Duhamel revealed on Dax Shepard's "Armchair Expert" podcast that he dreams of finding the right woman — and having more children.

Actor Josh Duhamel, who split with ex-wife Fergie last year, revealed this week that he'd like to settle down again - and have more children. NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images

"I’m not 30 years old anymore. I’m 45. I want to have more kids in the next few years,” Duhamel shared. “So it’s more about finding someone young enough to have kids."

"It’s not as if I’m out there trying to just f--- anything," he added. "That’s not who I am. I’m trying to find a girl that I can be with and have a family with.”

In Sept. 2017, Duhamel and ex-wife Fergie shocked fans when they announced they'd split months before. AP

The "Transformers: The Last Knight" star most recently dated actress Eiza González, 28. The pair split in July after just five months.

Duhamel and ex Fergie, 43, shocked fans in Sept. 2017 when they revealed they'd gone their separate ways months before. The former couple, who were together for 13 years and married for eight, share a 5-year-old son, Axl.

"Fergie and I had a great relationship," he told Shepard. "I loved that girl and I always will. Unfortunately, we didn't work, but I'll always have her back and she is the mother of my baby."

In February, the actor proved he was still Fergie's biggest champion when he defended her after she was slammed for performing a jazzy rendition of the "The Star-Spangled Banner" at the NBA All-Star Game.

"I think she would probably admit that it was not her best work. But the girl's crazy talented, she really is. She's an amazing woman, an amazing human being, really," Duhamel said during a visit to "The Ellen DeGeneres Show."

Not to mention, he shared admiringly, Fergie's tough.

"Trust me, she's fine," Duhamel reassured DeGeneres. "She is about as resilient as they come."