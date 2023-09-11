Josh Duhamel and Audra Mari announce they are expecting a baby one year after marrying

Josh Duhamel and his wife, Audra Mari, are expecting their first child together.

The “Shotgun Wedding” actor, 50, and Mari, 29, announced their baby news in a joint Instagram post on Sept. 11.

They shared a photo of an ultrasound with the caption “Baby Duhamel coming soon 🤍.”

Multiple celebrity friends, like Holly Robinson Peete and former “Bachelorette” star Clare Crawley, and fans congratulated the model and her husband.

Fergie, who was married to Duhamel from 2009 until 2019, also left a sweet message for the couple in the comments.

“I am truly happy for you guys🥰🥰 ,” she gushed. “Axl can’t wait to be a big brother.”

The singer and Duhamel share 10-year-old son Axl Jack together.

The “Glamorous” singer celebrated their son’s 10th birthday with a tribute last month that showed just how much pre-teen resembles his dad.

She uploaded a slideshow that included black-and-white portraits of the 10-year-old, a snap of him dressed as Batman and some photos of him goofing off with his friends.

“To my caring, funny, outgoing, loving, smart, talkative, creative super hero enthusiast. Happy 10th birthday punky!!! I love you Axl Jack 🎂🎂,” the proud mom captioned the post.

In June, Duhamel uploaded an adorable selfie with Axl for Father’s Day.

“Want to wish all my fellow fathers out there a good day. You deserve it,” he said.

Duhamel continued, “And to my buddy boy … you bring my life a lot of joy. Love you kid.”

The “Love, Simon” actor spoke about co-parenting with Fergie during an appearance on TODAY in December 2017, sharing that they had “a good relationship.” The exes were separated for two years before their divorce was finalized.

He also complimented Fergie for being a “great mom.”

Fergie has been supportive of his relationship with Mari. When Duhamel shared their engagement news on Instagram in January 2022, the former Black Eyed Peas member liked the post.

Mari and the “Buddy Games” host tied the knot in September 2022 in the Fargo, North Dakota, church where she was baptized and confirmed.

She told Vogue Australia that they chose the venue because they were both born and raised in the state.

“Not only is it home to us, but it was so convenient for everyone we love to get to,” she said at the time. “I guess the romantic in me always feels like we’re just two small-town kids from North Dakota who found each other in Los Angeles. But we will always, always be home, no matter where we are in the world.”

A day before they announced their baby news, Mari and Duhamel celebrated their one-year anniversary.

Duhamel posted a selfie of the two smiling to his Instagram story.

“Happy year 1 my love. You are just the best. I love you so much,” he wrote.

Mari shared a photo of them holding hands while standing at the altar on their wedding day.

“Happy First Anniversary sweet man,” she said. “Oh how I prayed for you..”