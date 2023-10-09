David and Victoria Beckham have one of the longest celebrity marriages — and it appears to be a happy one, by the looks of their new Netflix documentary.

The British soccer legend, 48, and his Spice Girl-turned-fashion designer wife, 49, who the British press affectionately nicknamed them “Posh and Becks,” became a couple more than two decades ago.

They started dating in 1997 and tied the knot in July 1999. Over the years, they've welcomed four children together: sons Brooklyn, 24, Romeo, 21, and Cruz, 18, and daughter Harper, 12.

Earlier this week, the entire Beckham clan walked the red carpet together at the U.K. premiere of the new four-part Netflix documentary, “Beckham,” which chronicles David Beckham's rise to soccer stardom.

In July, the couple celebrated their 24th wedding anniversary. The former Posh Spice celebrated by posting several images of her and her husband on Instagram.

"Still holding hands and still laughing (with you not just at you) I love you so much @davidbeckham xx," she wrote in her caption.

Here's everything we know about the timeline of David and Victoria Beckham's love story.

1997: The couple meet at a Manchester United game

David Beckham and Victoria Beckham in October 1999. Dave Hogan / Getty Images

David Beckham and Victoria Beckham (née Adams), then known to the world as Posh Spice, first crossed paths when the former Spice Girls singer attended a Manchester United game in London.

"I’m quite shy. I just sort of waved from the other side of the bar. I sort of said hello and then just went back to Manchester. I was quite upset and gutted," David Beckham recalled to W magazine in August 2007.

Weeks later, the two met again at a Manchester United game in Manchester. This time, David Beckham worked up the courage to ask his future wife for her phone number.

“She’d had a couple of drinks, so I decided, ‘Why not? I’ll try to get her number,’” the retired athlete revealed on "The Tonight Show" in 2020. “We talked for about an hour at the player’s lounge and then she actually got the train up that day, so she actually wrote her number down on the train ticket, which I still have.”

As for that first meeting, Victoria Beckham called it love at first sight.

In a letter to her teenage self she published in Vogue in 2016, the fashion designer wrote, "Love at first sight does exist."

“It will happen to you in the Manchester United players’ lounge — although you will get a little drunk, so exact details are hazy.”

January 1998: They announce their engagement

Victoria Adams aka Posh Spice and David Beckham announced their engagement in 1998. John Giles / PA Images via Getty Images

The couple announced their engagement during a press conference in January 1998 outside a hotel in Cheshire, England. The future Mrs. David Beckham flashed her engagement ring for photographers.

March 1999: They welcome first son Brooklyn

The couple welcomed their first child, son Brooklyn, on March 4, 1999.

In honor of Brooklyn's birthday in 2020, Victoria Beckham posted a throwback photo of her husband holding his newborn son.

"21 years ago today the most beautiful soul came into the world and changed our lives forever. Sensitive, sweet, kind and funny, you are our everything. I love you so much @davidbeckham xxx Happy Birthday @brooklynbeckham," she wrote.

In the Netflix documentary, the Beckhams reveals that Victoria Beckham told David Beckham she was pregnant the night before his 1998 World Cup match against Argentina, which the U.K. ended up losing.

“He was so so happy, we both were. There was never any doubt in my mind I shouldn’t tell him, it was what we wanted. He could not have been happier," Victoria Beckham said.

Director Frazer Campbell asked David Beckham if he "wanted to get out of there" after hearing the news.

“It was the first thing I wanted to do, but I couldn’t," he replied.

July 4, 1999: David and Victoria tie the knot

The couple on their wedding day. @davidbeckham / instagram

The Beckhams tied the knot at Luttrellstown Castle near Dublin, Ireland, on July 4, 1999, according to People.

Victoria Beckham wore a Vera Wang gown and a gold tiara from Irish designer Slim Barrett at the ceremony. Her groom wore a white tux.

For the reception, the couple, who frequently sported matching clothes in the early years of their romance, changed into matching purple ensembles.

All four of Victoria Beckham’s Posh Girls bandmates attended the wedding as did several of David Beckham’s Manchester United teammates.

September 2002: They welcome second child Romeo

The couple welcomed their second child, son Romeo, on Sept. 1, 2002.

2003: The Beckhams and their kids relocate to Spain

Beckham and his family moved to Madrid in 2003. Lalo Yasky / WireImage

The Beckhams and their two sons relocated to Spain in 2003 after David Beckham signed a contract to play for the Real Madrid soccer team.

February 2005: The couple welcome third son Cruz

The couple's third child, son Cruz, was born in Madrid on February 20, 2005.

“We’ve got a baby boy. His name is Cruz,” a beaming David Beckham told reporters outside the hospital, according to People. “He is beautiful. He is in there with his brothers now and he is very happy.”

“He’s got Victoria’s nose and lips. He’s gorgeous so we’re very happy," added the proud dad.

July 2007: The family relocate to Los Angeles

In 2007, Beckham left the Real Madrid team to joint Los Angeles Galaxy. Jasper Juinen / AP

The family left Madrid and relocated to Los Angeles after David Beckham signed a multi-year contract with the LA Galaxy soccer team.

September 2009: David talks about honoring their 10-year anniversary with tattoos

David Beckham's body is famously covered in tattoos, including many that commemorate his love for his wife.

During a September 2009 on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," the soccer great showed off the special ink he got on his arm to honor the couple's 10th wedding anniversary.

“I had 10 roses 'round my arm, for the 10 years,” he explained.

He added, “We always try and do things special, you know. It’s not always about buying gifts for each other, of course. We just make sure that we spend time together or go for dinner together and do special things. That’s important to us.”

April 2011: David and a pregnant Victoria attend Prince William and Kate Middleton's wedding

David Beckham and Victoria Beckham at the royal wedding. Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

David Beckham and Victoria Beckham, then pregnant with daughter Harper, attended Prince William and Kate Middleton’s royal wedding at London’s Westminster Abbey on April 29, 2011.

Victoria Beckham wore a navy gown with a matching fascinator hat, while her husband looked dashing in a traditional suit.

July 2011: The couple welcome their only daughter Harper

The couple's only daughter, Harper, arrived on July 10, 2011.

2013: The family moves back to London after David retires from soccer

In 2013, David Beckham retired from soccer and he and his family left Los Angeles to return to London.

January 2017: David reveals that he and Victoria renewed their marriage vows

In January 2017, David Beckham acknowledged that years after the couple's lavish wedding, they opted to renew their vows minus all the fanfare.

“We have renewed our vows since then,” he said during an interview with BBC Radio 4’s Desert Island Discs. “It was a lot more private. There’s was about six people there, in our house.”

He also opened up about the pair's commitment to their marriage and to each other.

“We know each other better than anybody. People have talked about, ‘Do we stay together because it’s a brand?’ Of course not. We stay together because we love each other, because we have four amazing children,” he said.

“Do you go through tough times? Of course. That’s part of relationships. It’s part of marriages. It’s part of having children. It’s part of having responsibilities.”

May 2018: David and Victoria attend Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding

David and Victoria Beckham at their second royal wedding. KGC-178/STAR MAX/IPx

The Beckhams attended the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on May 19, 2018.

November 2019: Victoria calls David 'a good dad'

Victoria Beckham opened up about her love for her husband during a November 2019 appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live."

“I’ve been married to him for 20 years, so I’m kind of fond of him," she joked.

She added, "He's a good dad. He's a very good dad."

February 2020: David and the kids cheer on Victoria at London Fashion Week

Romeo Beckham, Cruz Beckham, David Beckham, Harper Beckham and Anna Wintour in the front row WWD / Penske Media via Getty Images

David Beckham and his kids Romeo, Cruz and Harper supported Victoria Beckham when she debuted her fall/winter 2020 collection at London Fashion Week in February 2020.

The family sat the front row alongside Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

April 2022: The couple attend Brooklyn's wedding to Nicola Peltz

The Beckhams attended the Miami wedding of their oldest son, Brooklyn Beckham, then 23, and his wife, "Bates Motel" star Nicola Peltz, then 27, in April 2022, Vogue reported.

Just before the ceremony, Victoria Beckham shared photos on Instagram of her family members in Miami.

"An exciting weekend ahead of us!! Kisses from Miami. We love you @brooklynbeckham and @nicolaannepeltz!! Kisses @davidbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven," she wrote.

October 2022: The family supports Victoria at Paris Fashion Week

The Beckham clan turned out to support Victoria Beckham when she presented a collection her spring/summer 2023 collection at Paris Fashion Week in October 2022. Darren Gerrish / WireImage

All four of the couple’s kids joined with their dad to cheer on Victoria Beckham who presented her spring/summer 2023 collection at Paris Fashion Week in October 2022.

Brooklyn Beckham’s new bride, Nicola Peltz Beckham, also attended the event.

February 2023: The couple shares sweet Valentine's Day messages to each other

The doting couple posted thoughtful Valentine’s Day tributes to one another on Instagram this year.

David Beckham shared a throwback pic that showed the couple enjoying a meal in their early days together.

“Happy Valentines to my valentine. We Love You,” he wrote in his captioning, adding a red rose emoji and all his children’s names.

Meanwhile, Victoria Beckham shared two of her own throwback pics that showed the couple embracing.

"26 years and still my Valentine, I love you so much @davidbeckham," she wrote.

July 2023: They celebrate their 24th wedding anniversary

Victoria Beckham wasn't the only one to post a sweet tribute in honor of the couple's 24th wedding anniversary.

David Beckham, too, honored the couple's marriage in his own heartfelt post on Instagram. He shared a cute throwback photo showing him and a fresh-faced Victoria Beckham posing with two dogs.

"On this day 4.7.99. 24 years and counting," he wrote adding emoji of older people.

"To the best wife, mummy & drinking partner ( most of the time ) Happy Anniversary love u so much," he added.

July 2023: David and Victoria dance to the Spice Girls 'Say You'll Be There'

Victoria Beckham delighted fans in July 2023 when she shared a cute video on Instagram that showed her and her husband dancing while she did karaoke to the Spice Girls' hit 1996 "Say You'll Be There."

"Just a casual night out in Miami!" she wrote, directing fans to a longer version of the clip on her TikTok account.

"No really I did not drink that much," she added along with embarrassed emoji.

October 2023: They open up about their early romance in the 'Beckham' documentary

In the first trailer for Netflix's four-party documentary, the couple opened up about how they were pressured to keep their early romance out of the public eye. (Warning: The above trailer contains profanity.)

“My manager kept saying, ‘Try and keep it under wraps,’” Victoria Beckham says as viewers see throwback images of the pair. “So we would meet in car parks, and that’s not as seedy as it sounds.”

The pair also addressed how the media scrutiny affected them both.

"It's really entertaining when the circus comes to town, right? Unless you're in it," said Victoria Beckham.

October 2023: Victoria addresses David's rumored affair in the documentary

Shortly after David Beckham was transferred to Spain to play for Real Madrid in 2003, the couple were plagued by rumors that the athlete cheated with his personal assistant, Rebecca Loos.

The couple address toll the alleged cheating scandal took on their marriage in the fourth episode of "Beckham."

“It was the hardest period for us because it felt like the world was against us. And here’s the thing: We were against each other, if I’m being completely honest," Victoria Beckham reveals.

“Up until Madrid, sometimes it felt like us against everybody else, but we were together, we were connected, we had each other. But when we were in Spain, it didn’t really feel like we had each other either. And that’s sad.”

“I can’t even begin to tell you how hard it was. And how it affected me,” she added.

David Beckham also looked back on that time with grief.

“Victoria is everything to me. To see her hurt was incredibly difficult, but we’re fighters and at that time we needed to fight for each other. We needed to fight for our family. And what we had was worth fighting for," he said.

October 2023: The whole family attends the 'Beckham' premiere

The Beckhams pose with their children and their children's partners at the premiere of "Beckham" in London. Henry Nicholls / AFP - Getty Images

David and Victoria Beckham were joined by all four of their children at the "Beckham" premiere in London on Oct. 3, 2023. Brooklyn Beckham's wife, Nicola Peltz Beckham, and Romeo Beckham's girlfriend, Mia Regan, also joined the couple and their kids on the red carpet.