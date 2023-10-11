David and Victoria Beckham have graced the covers of major magazines like Vogue and been splattered across tabloids for as long as they've been a couple.

“Posh and Becks,” as their British fanbase calls them, met at a charity soccer match in 1997 and have been photographed hand-in-hand ever since.

Netflix's docuseries “Beckham” tracks David Beckham's career and ensuing stardom. Just as integral to the documentary, however, is his relationship Victoria Beckham — and its accompanying media coverage. Since their '90s meet-cute and even more '90s wedding, the couple has gone on to have four kids and launch fashion and sports empires. The documentary features candid couple moments, too.

They've reached career pinnacles — but sometimes, it's fun to look back and say, "Remember when?" Below, get a glimpse of vintage David and Victoria Beckham via throwback photos.

1998: Date at London Fashion Week

David Beckham and Victoria Beckham at London Fashion Week. Neil Munns / PA Images via Getty Images

Before they were married in 1999, David Beckham and Victoria (then Victoria Adams) were boyfriend and girlfriend. The couple attended London Fashion Week and, in the photo, sit side by side while viewing Antonio Berardi's catwalk.

1998: Newly Engaged

Victoria and David Beckham leaving a hotel near Cheshire, England — engaged. John Giles / PA Images via Getty Images

A year after the couple first began dating, they got engaged. The couple formally announced their engagement at a hotel in England. They married the following year at Luttrellstown Castle in Ireland.

Another look at their early days

The soccer star shared a photo of his wife in the earlier years of their relationship.

“Happy Birthday to the most amazing wife and mummy x someone who inspires us every single day,” David Beckham captioned a 2023 post the post dedicated to his wife.

2003: Early-aughts Posh and Becks

Pedestrians pass in Tokyo, Japan pass an ad featuring the soccer star and singer. Junko Kimura / Getty Images

2003: Visiting Thailand

The Beckhams in Thailand in 2003. AFP via Getty Images

The super couple went on a promotional tour throughout Asia in 20023. During their time in Thailand, they visited Buddhist shrines while at a Thai beach resort south of Bangkok.

2003: Being posh at Buckingham Palace

David and Victoria Beckham at Buckingham Palace in 2003. Fiona Hanson / POOL / AFP via Getty Images

In November 2003, Victoria accompanied her husband to Buckingham Palace, where Queen Elizabeth II awarded him with the Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE).

2004: Candid and in a hard spot

Odd Andersen / AFP via Getty Images

In 2004, the couple were pictured riding on a quadbike at their home in Hertfordshire as a media frenzy unfolded over accusations that he had cheated. David Beckham has always denied those accusations.

Victoria Beckham, in the new documentary, said this was the toughest time they had experienced in their marriage.“It was the hardest period for us because it felt like the world was against us. And here’s the thing: We were against each other, if I’m being completely honest," she said.

2006: Returning from the 2006 World Cup

David Beckham with son Cruz and Victoria holding their son Brooklyn's hand as Romeo walked between them. Stefan Rousseau / PA Images via Getty Images

Beckham and Victoria left Germany with their children after the soccer star's team was knocked out of the World Cup quarter-finals.

2006: Attending Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes' wedding

Beckham and Victoria arriving at Ciampino Airport for Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise wedding Giuseppe Cacace / Getty Images

The couple are seen above leaving the airport as they prepare to attend Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes' 2006 wedding in Rome, Italy. Holmes and Cruise split in 2012.

2007: Posh gives sporty

Beckham and Victoria on another red carpet Carl De Souza / AFP via Getty Images

The couple arrived for the Sports Industry Awards in London in March 2007.

2007: So iconic it's in wax

Wax figures of David Beckham, Victoria Beckham and former president George W. Bush Brian ZAK / Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

The Beckhams garnered so much attention for the style, sports and presence in the media that Madame Tussauds in New turned them in to wax figures.

2011: A royal flush

Victoria and Beckham at Westminster Abbey in April 2011. Jon Bond / AFP via Getty Images

Victoria and David Beckham were present at the weddings of both Prince William and Prince Harry. While heading into Westminster Abbey in London for William's wedding to Kate Middleton, David Beckham was photographed patting his wife's baby bump. At the time, she was pregnant with their youngest, a daughter named Harper.

2022: In love after all these years

"Still making her laugh with my dancing 26 years on," Beckham recently captioned a post shared to his Instagram showing him and Victoria enjoying a dance.