The Clooneys, the Beckhams and more: See the famous faces at the royal wedding

As if watching royalty and witnessing history isn't enough, Saturday's big event at St. George's Chapel is shaping up to be a star-studded affair.
Among the earliest guests to arrive were celebrities from both sides of the pond, as well as other familiar faces, all set to see Prince Harry and Meghan Markle say their "I dos."
We already knew that Markle's former "Suits" co-stars were on the list, but we had no idea about Oprah Winfrey and other A-listers.
The former talk-show titan, decked out in a blush day dress and wide-brimmed hat, was one of the notable names to show up, but she was far from alone.
Actors, activists, singers and more soon followed suit.
Couples George and Amal Clooney and David and Victoria Beckham showed up in their finery.
Big- and small-screen star Idris Elba and performer James Blunt were also there.
Markle's "Suits" co-stars Gabriel Macht and Patrick J. Adams (her on-screen other half) were among her former castmates to make their way to Windsor.
But the notable names, which also included Serena Williams, her husband Alexis Ohanian, Elton John and James Corden, weren't limited to entertainers.
Prince Andrew's ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, and family members of the former Kate Middleton also made an appearance, as did Harry's friend and ex, Chelsy Davy.
Expect more stars to make their presence known as the morning continues, and stay with TODAY and TODAY.com for all the latest royal wedding news.