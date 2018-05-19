Watch TODAY live from the royal wedding!

The Clooneys, the Beckhams and more: See the famous faces at the royal wedding

As if watching royalty and witnessing history isn't enough, Saturday's big event at St. George's Chapel is shaping up to be a star-studded affair.

Royal Wedding: Clooneys, Beckhams arrive at Windsor Castle

Among the earliest guests to arrive were celebrities from both sides of the pond, as well as other familiar faces, all set to see Prince Harry and Meghan Markle say their "I dos."

Ian West / AFP - Getty Images
Oprah arrived in style.

We already knew that Markle's former "Suits" co-stars were on the list, but we had no idea about Oprah Winfrey and other A-listers.

The former talk-show titan, decked out in a blush day dress and wide-brimmed hat, was one of the notable names to show up, but she was far from alone.

Gareth Fuller / pool via AP
George and Amal Clooney added their star power to the guest list.

Actors, activists, singers and more soon followed suit.

Couples George and Amal Clooney and David and Victoria Beckham showed up in their finery.

Toby Melville / EPA
The Beckhams spicing up the royal wedding!

Big- and small-screen star Idris Elba and performer James Blunt were also there.

Ian West / pool via AFP - Getty Images
British actor Idris Elba is in attendance.
Chris Radburn / AFP - Getty Images
You're looking beautiful, James ... it's true!

Markle's "Suits" co-stars Gabriel Macht and Patrick J. Adams (her on-screen other half) were among her former castmates to make their way to Windsor.

Toby Melville / WPA pool via Getty Images
Markle has the blessing of her former castmate.
Ian West / WPA pool via Getty Images
Sorry, Patrick ... she's with someone else now.

But the notable names, which also included Serena Williams, her husband Alexis Ohanian, Elton John and James Corden, weren't limited to entertainers.

Gareth Fuller / pool via Reuters
Serena Williams and her husband, Alexis Ohanian, are taking part in the big day.
Gareth Fuller / pool via Reuters
Any chance Corden will perform karaoke at the reception?
Danny Lawson / pool via Reuters
Elton was a close friend of the late Princess Diana.

Prince Andrew's ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, and family members of the former Kate Middleton also made an appearance, as did Harry's friend and ex, Chelsy Davy.

Gareth Fuller / pool via AP
Sarah Ferguson waves to the crowd.
Gareth Fuller / pool via Reuters
The Duchess of Cambridge's mother, Carole Middleton, arrives at St George's Chapel.
Odd Andersen / AFP - Getty Images
Pippa Middleton and her husband, James Matthews, will watch Prince Harry and Meghan Markle say "I do."
Chris Jackson / Getty Images
Chelsy Davy is all smiles.

Expect more stars to make their presence known as the morning continues, and stay with TODAY and TODAY.com for all the latest royal wedding news.

Pippa Middleton arrives at Windsor Castle for royal wedding

Pippa Middleton arrives at Windsor Castle for royal wedding

