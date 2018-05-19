The Clooneys, the Beckhams and more: See the famous faces at the royal wedding

share tweet pin email

As if watching royalty and witnessing history isn't enough, Saturday's big event at St. George's Chapel is shaping up to be a star-studded affair.

Among the earliest guests to arrive were celebrities from both sides of the pond, as well as other familiar faces, all set to see Prince Harry and Meghan Markle say their "I dos."

Ian West / AFP - Getty Images Oprah arrived in style.

We already knew that Markle's former "Suits" co-stars were on the list, but we had no idea about Oprah Winfrey and other A-listers.

The former talk-show titan, decked out in a blush day dress and wide-brimmed hat, was one of the notable names to show up, but she was far from alone.

Gareth Fuller / pool via AP George and Amal Clooney added their star power to the guest list.

Actors, activists, singers and more soon followed suit.

Couples George and Amal Clooney and David and Victoria Beckham showed up in their finery.

Toby Melville / EPA The Beckhams spicing up the royal wedding!

Big- and small-screen star Idris Elba and performer James Blunt were also there.

Ian West / pool via AFP - Getty Images British actor Idris Elba is in attendance.

Chris Radburn / AFP - Getty Images You're looking beautiful, James ... it's true!

Markle's "Suits" co-stars Gabriel Macht and Patrick J. Adams (her on-screen other half) were among her former castmates to make their way to Windsor.

Toby Melville / WPA pool via Getty Images Markle has the blessing of her former castmate.

Ian West / WPA pool via Getty Images Sorry, Patrick ... she's with someone else now.

But the notable names, which also included Serena Williams, her husband Alexis Ohanian, Elton John and James Corden, weren't limited to entertainers.

Gareth Fuller / pool via Reuters Serena Williams and her husband, Alexis Ohanian, are taking part in the big day.

Gareth Fuller / pool via Reuters Any chance Corden will perform karaoke at the reception?

Danny Lawson / pool via Reuters Elton was a close friend of the late Princess Diana.

Prince Andrew's ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, and family members of the former Kate Middleton also made an appearance, as did Harry's friend and ex, Chelsy Davy.

Gareth Fuller / pool via AP Sarah Ferguson waves to the crowd.

Gareth Fuller / pool via Reuters The Duchess of Cambridge's mother, Carole Middleton, arrives at St George's Chapel.

Odd Andersen / AFP - Getty Images Pippa Middleton and her husband, James Matthews, will watch Prince Harry and Meghan Markle say "I do."

Chris Jackson / Getty Images Chelsy Davy is all smiles.

Expect more stars to make their presence known as the morning continues, and stay with TODAY and TODAY.com for all the latest royal wedding news.