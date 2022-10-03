Victoria Beckham joined by husband David and all of their kids at Paris fashion show

Victoria Beckham's entire family turned out to support her when she debuted her spring/summer 2023 line on Sept. 30 at a fashion show during Paris Fashion Week.

The designer and former Spice Girl was joined by her husband, former soccer superstar David Beckham, and their four kids: sons Brooklyn, 23, Romeo, 20, and Cruz, 17, and daughter Harper, 11.

Also on hand to cheer on the designer was Brooklyn Peltz Beckham's new bride, "Bates Motel" star Nicola Peltz Beckham, defying recent rumors that Nicola Peltz Beckham and her famous mother-in-law are feuding.

Victoria Beckham poses with family members Cruz, Harper, husband David, Romeo, Brooklyn and Brooklyn's wife, Nicola, at her runway show. Darren Gerrish / WireImage

Victoria Beckham posted a photo of the whole gang Oct. 2 in an Instagram gallery full of images from the star-studded event. "I love you all so much," she captioned it.

The former pop star also shared a snap of her husband and daughter sitting alongside famed Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour in another gallery. "So happy to have so many family and friends at my show this weekend. Thank you for being at #VBSS23 I loved seeing you all," she wrote.

Meanwhile, Romeo Beckham shared his own pic from the event. "Amazing show yet again, proud of you @victoriabeckham," he gushed in his caption.

In February 2020, Victoria Beckham's family members — minus Brooklyn — showed up for her fashion show during London Fashion Week.

At the time, proud dad David Beckham posted a photo of himself sitting alongside Romeo, Cruz and Harper. "My babies looking pretty cool right now," he captioned it.

In August, Brooklyn Peltz Beckham and his wife, who both adopted the surname Peltz Beckham after tying the knot in April, broke their silence about Nicola Peltz Beckham's allegedly strained relationship with her mother-in-law.

Rumors of a feud between the two women began after Nicola Peltz Beckham wore a Valentino gown — and not a Victoria Beckham gown — at the pair's wedding ceremony, she said.

“I was going to (wear a Victoria Beckham gown) and I really wanted to, and then a few months down the line, she realized that her atelier couldn’t do it, so then I had to pick another dress,” Nicola Peltz Beckham told Variety.

“She didn’t say you can’t wear it; I didn’t say I didn’t want to wear it. That’s where it started, and then they ran with that," she added.

As for her husband, Brooklyn Peltz Beckham said he believes that some media publications are “always going to try and put people down.”

“But everyone gets along, which is good,” he added.