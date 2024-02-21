Last year saw its fair share of celebrity breakups, and they kept coming in 2024. Recent celebrity splits include the dissolution of a "Bachelorette" marriage, the end of a Backstreet Boys marriage and an Australian power couple.

Read on to see more stars who broke up in 2024.

AJ McLean and Rochelle McLean

AJ McLean and his wife, Rochelle Deanna Karidis. Paul Archuleta / FilmMagic

AJ McLean and his wife, Rochelle McLean, announced they were ending their marriage Jan. 1 after revealing last March that they were “temporarily” separating to focus on themselves.

“As you all know we have been separated for over a year now," the couple said in a joint statement on Instagram. "While we hoped for reconciliation we have decided to officially end our marriage. It is with deep love and respect that we have made this decision.

The former Backstreet Boys member and Rochelle McLean were married for 12 years. They share their two daughters, Elliott, 11, and Lyric, 6, together.

Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo

Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo. Phillip Faraone / Getty Images

On Jan. 2, Abasolo announced he and Lindsay were separating after four years of marriage.

“I wanted you to hear it from the source before the blogs start making up their own reality," he said. "Please respect the spaces of our family and friends as we figure out our next steps."

Abasolo’s divorce petition was also filed in Los Angeles Superior Court on Jan. 2, according to NBC News, and it lists the couple’s date of separation as Dec. 31.

In the petition, Abasolo cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split and said he is seeking spousal support after their separation.

TODAY.com reached out to Lindsay for comment.

However, on the Jan. 5 episode of her “Higher Learning" podcast, Lindsay talked about their split and said she's going through a "difficult time" right now.

She noted that she wanted to do the podcast to keep herself busy.

"If you’ve read the headlines, and you’re probably wondering why I would even work. But, to be honest with you, I need to distract myself from myself and the best way to do that is to do something that I love, and I love ‘Higher Learning,’” she said.

“And so I am going to try my best to get through this podcast. But I’m not going to talk about it. I will eventually, but now is not the time. Just trying to take it day by day.”

Robert Irwin and Rorie Buckey

Robert Irwin and Rorie Buckey. Wendell Teodoro / WireImage

In February 2024, Robert Irwin and Rorie Buckey announced they were parting ways after more than a year of dating in a joint statement they released on Instagram.

“We wanted to share that we have decided to go our seperate ways but profoundly appreciate all of the time spent together and wish one another all the very best into the future,” the statement read in part.

They added, “We wish to express the gratitude and respect we have for one another as we continue our journeys on different paths."

Irwin is the only son of the late “Crocodile Hunter” Steve Irwin, and Buckey, who is Heath Ledger’s niece, asked their fans for privacy.

"We won’t be commenting further on this, and really appreciate your respect and privacy at this time," they said.

Bobbi Althoff and Cory Althoff

Podcaster Bobbi Althoff and her husband, Cory Althoff, are no longer together.

The couple, who share two children, have been separated since July 4, 2023, according to court documents obtained by NBC News.

In Cory Althoff's paperwork that was electronically filed to the Superior Court of California, County of Los Angeles, on Feb. 7, he cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split.

According to the documents, Cory Althoff is also seeking joint legal and physical custody of daughters Luca, 3, and Isla, 1.

Although Bobbi Althoff did not immediately respond to TODAY.com’s request for comment, she did share a post to TikTok on Feb. 7 announcing their split.

“As most of you have heard, Cory and I have filed for divorce. As sad as I am right now, I am so thankful for the time I got to be his wife,” she captioned a black-and-white photo of their engagement. “Our girls are so lucky to have him as a father & I am so lucky to be able to coparent with such an incredible father and person.”

“While our relationship did not work out as husband and wife, we will always be friends and I will always love him,” she concluded.