Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo are over — and with that, another Bachelor Nation romance ends.

After finding love on Lindsay's season of "The Bachelorette," Abasolo took to Instagram Jan. 2 to announce that the two were ending their marriage.

The couple have been married for four years. Since her time on the show, Lindsay, originally from Houston, left her career in law behind and turned to TV hosting and podcasting. Abasolo, who was originally from Miami, is a chiropractor.

Read on to learn more about Lindsay and Abasolo's love story, including how it ended.

2017: Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo meet on "The Bachelorette"

Lindsay headlined Season 13 of "The Bachelorette" after she made her debut on Nick Viall's season of "The Bachelor." In doing so, she became the franchise's first Black "Bachelorette."

She gave Abasolo her first impression rose. "From the moment you walked out of the limo, I felt something that was unexplainable and that I just connected with," she told Abasolo while giving him her first rose.

"I love how direct you were. How you told me about you and what it exactly it was that you want, and why you're here. That meant a lot to me," she continued.

2017: Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo get engaged

Lindsay had a tearful, drawn-out breakup with Peter Kraus, a final frontrunner who said he wasn't willing to get engaged in the show's timeline.

When Abasolo got down on one knee and asked Lindsay to be his “reina" for the rest of their lives, she accepted.

She called it a "dream come true" in an Instagram caption from 2017, posted soon after her season finale aired.

“Bryan you have shown me a love that I’ve never had before. You’ve challenged me in ways I could have never imagined,” Lindsay, then 32, wrote. “This road was not easy but you have been my rock and still are my rock through it all. We found love in such a public way but the depths of our love is something that only we will know and will have between each other forever. I would do it all over again if it led me back to you.

2019: Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo get married

Lindsay and Abasolo tied the knot in a destination wedding in Cancun in 2019.

"It was so good. It was so fun," she told Access Hollywood of her nuptials.

"It did not disappoint. We partied till two in the morning. Bryan had blisters on his feet. He left in the hotel slippers," she added.

2020: Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo celebrate their first anniversary

In August 2020, Abasolo and Lindsay both took to Instagram to mark their one-year anniversary.

Lindsay, who shared a photo of them on their wedding day, wrote, "One year + FOREVER...I love you and I am beyond thankful for you."

Abasolo shared a sweet photo of him and Lindsay in matching blue outfits.

He wrote the caption, "I can’t believe it’s already been a year since we both said 'I Do'! I consider myself beyond lucky to be able to call you my wife and truly blessed to be your husband. I wake up every single day a better man because you are always there to support, encourage, and love me no matter what. You are my rock and my best friend. Thank you for the memories we have shared together this year and I look forward to many many more."

2020: Bryan Abasolo supports Rachel Lindsay amid Extra interview controversy

Lindsay became a full-time correspondent for Extra in 2020, after previously working as a special correspondent.

She conducted an interview with former "Bachelor" host and executive producer Chris Harrison in February 2021 had repercussions for their careers and the franchise.

During the interview, Harrison defended former "Bachelor" contestant Rachael Kirkconnell for attending a “plantation-themed” sorority party in college in 2018. Kirkconnell's history emerged after she won “The Bachelor” in March 2021 and became engaged to Matt James, the show's first Black leading man. James and Kirkconnell broke up but have since gotten back together.

In the wake of the interview and allegations of racism, Harrison announced he was "stepping aside" from the franchise, before leaving entirely in June 2021. He broke his silence in January 2023, saying on his podcast that the experience "gutted" him.

“I was embarrassed. I was mad at myself. I was disappointed in myself. The last thing in the world I ever wanted to do was be an agent of anything negative — whether it had to do with race or anything,” he said.

Lindsay parted ways with the franchise in the spring. She reflected on the interview in a June 2021 essay for The Cut, writing, “There had been mutual respect until this interview. I felt disrespected, but I maintained my composure because I had to.”

Abasolo showed Lindsay support in February as the controversy hit its peak and she faced a wave of online harassment, causing her to delete her Instagram.

“I love you, I appreciate you, I believe in you and I just wanted to let you know how proud of you I am,” he captioned an Instagram photo of the couple. “Keep going and never stop being you and fighting for what’s right.”

2021: Bryan Abasolo moves to Los Angeles

After leaving her job as an attorney, Lindsay moved to L.A. and worked as a podcast host and entertainment host. Abasolo remained in Miami to support his chiropractic practice. He moved to the West Coast in 2021, as she indicated in posts on Instagram.

2022: The couple celebrates their third wedding anniversary

"Happy 3rd Anniversary to my best friend. Each year gets better. Love you forever," Lindsay wrote on Instagram.

January 2023: Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo celebrate their fourth wedding anniversary

For their fourth wedding anniversary, the couple shared a photo of themselves wearing coordinated neutrals on the beach. The caption read, "This is 4."

November 2023: Rachel Lindsay says they're 'trying' to start a family

Speaking to E! News in November 2023, Lindsay said she and Abasolo were hoping to grow their family.

“It’s something that we want,” she told E! News. “It’s been harder than I thought it would be. We’re trying. You think, ‘Oh yeah, when I’m ready, I’ll make it happen.’ But it’s just been a little bit more difficult for us. But we’re definitely starting the process.”

December 2023: Rachel Lindsay says this has 'not' been her year

Lindsay appeared on "The Viall Files," a podcast hosted by former Bachelor Nick Viall, on Dec. 21, 2023.

While recapping her year, she got real about its challenges. "I normally say odd years are my years. But this has not ben my year. A lot of changes, a lot of growth," she said.

Lindsay cited stress from work and the challenges of trying to have a child.

"We're working on having a kid. Sometimes that's not as easy as you think," she said. "That's been a little bit of a struggle too. A lot of change. I'm ready for a restart button for 2024."

She ended on a positive note, saying, "Everything's good. I feel very much at peace ... I'm trying not to freak out because I'm so used to controlling everything."

2024: Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo break up

On Jan. 2, Abasolo took to Instagram to reveal he and Lindsay were parting ways.

“If you’ve been following me for a while, you know I don’t like to put my personal affairs on social media and like to keep a safe space for our family. Many of you know me as a chiropractor, and also as a husband, my proudest role so far,” Abasolo began.

“After more than 4 years of marriage, Rachel and I have made the difficult decision to part ways and start anew. My parents have been married forever and I’m a family man, but sometimes loving yourself and your partner means you must let go,” he continued.

“I wanted you to hear it from the source before the blogs start making up their own reality. Please respect the spaces of our family and friends as we figure out our next steps,” Abasolo concluded.

Abasolo’s divorce petition was also filed in Los Angeles Superior Court on Jan. 2, according to NBC News, and it lists the couple's date of separation as Dec. 31.

In the petition, Abasolo cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split and said he is seeking spousal support after their separation.

TODAY.com has reached out to Lindsay for comment.