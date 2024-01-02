Bryan Abasolo files for divorce from former 'Bachelorette' star Rachel Lindsay

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Former "Bachelorette" star Rachel Lindsay and her husband, Bryan Abasolo, have gone their separate ways.

Abasolo announced the news Jan. 2 in a message on Instagram, the same day he filed for divorce.

Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo in a scene from "The Bachelorette" in 2017. Paul Hebert / Getty Images

"If you've been following me for a while, you know I don't like to put my personal affairs on social media and like to keep a safe space for our family. Many of you know me as a chiropractor, and also as a husband, my proudest role so far," Abasolo began.

"After more than 4 years of marriage, Rachel and I have made the difficult decision to part ways and start anew. My parents have been married forever and I'm a family man, but sometimes loving yourself and your partner means you must let go," he continued.

"I wanted you to hear it from the source before the blogs start making up their own reality. Please respect the spaces of our family and friends as we figure out our next steps," Abasolo concluded.

TODAY.com has reached out to a rep for Lindsay for comment.

Abasolo's divorce petition, filed in Los Angeles Superior Court Jan. 2 and obtained by NBC News, lists the date of separation as Dec. 31 and irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split.

Abasolo indicated in his petition that he is seeking spousal support.

Lindsay and Abasolo met on Season 13 of "The Bachelorette," which premiered in May 2017. Two years later, the couple tied the knot at the Royalton Suites Cancún in Mexico in August 2019, People magazine reported at the time.

In November 2023, Lindsay opened up to E! News about how she and Abasolo were "trying" to start a family.

“It’s something that we want,” the lawyer and media personality told the outlet. “It’s been harder than I thought it would be. We’re trying. You think, ‘Oh, yeah, when I’m ready, I’ll make it happen.’ But it’s just been a little bit more difficult for us. But we’re definitely starting the process.”

Lindsay also said that she and Abasolo had made a decision early on in their relationship to keep their private life to themselves.

“We’re always a hot topic,” she explained. “Whenever there’s a rumor about a Bachelor Nation person getting divorced, it’s my husband and I because we aren’t public with our relationship and that’s the exact reason why we’re not. Because we realized a long time ago that so many people — the more you give them, the more opinions and judgments that they have.

"And so, we realized we needed to protect ourselves. So for us, we just post when we want to post. We’re together all the time. We’re just not putting it out there," she added.