Celebrity splits 2023: Which stars called it quits this year

2023 hasn't been the best year for Hollywood couples.

This year, many celebrity couples have called it quits, including Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix, Ariana Grande and Dalton Thomas, Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello and Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn.

Although this might be sad news for many, some of those stars rebounded, like Swift, who is currently in a relationship with Kansas City Chiefs player Travis Kelce and Grande, who has moved on with her “Wicked” costar Ethan Slater.

Needless to say, a breakup may very well be an opportunity for a new beginning.

Read on to see all the celebrity couples who have called it quits in 2023.

Cardi B and Offset

In early December, rumors started to swirl that there was trouble in paradise between Cardi B and Offset when the “I Like It” rapper shared some cryptic messages on her Instagram stories.

In one of the stories, she wrote, “You know when you just outgrow relationships."

In another slide, she added, “I’m tired of protecting peoples feelings...I GOTTA PUT MYSELF FIRST!”

Around the same time, fans noticed that Cardi and Offset had also unfollowed each other on the social media platform, leading many fans to believe their marriage was over.

Days later, Cardi revealed they had broken up when she went on Instagram Live to announce her new relationship status.

In a clip of the video reshared by Pop Crave, she said, "I’ve been single for a minute now, but I have been afraid to like — not afraid, I just don’t know how to tell the world. But I feel like today has been a sign. The last time I got on Live I kind of wanted to tell you guys, but I didn’t know how to tell you, so I changed my mind. But it has been like this for a minute now. I just took it as a sign.”

Reps for Cardi B. and Offset did not immediately respond to TODAY.com's request for comment.

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness

In September, TODAY.com confirmed that Hugh Jackman and Debora Lee-Furness were no longer together after 27 years of marriage.

In a statement they gave to People, the couple said, “We have been blessed to share almost 3 decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage. Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth.”

“Our family has been and always will be our highest priority,” the statement continued. “We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness. We greatly appreciate your understanding in respecting our privacy as our family navigates this transition in all of our lives.”

Jeezy and Jeannie Mai Jenkins

After two years of marriage, Jeannie Mai and Jeezy’s love story came to an end when the “Put On” rapper filed for divorce from Mai in September.

In a statement obtained by NBC News, he said, “The decision to end this chapter in my life was not made impulsively and comes with a heavy heart.”

“Despite this, my love and respect for Jeannie remains, and the time we spent together holds a cherished place in my heart. Our beautiful daughter is the best gift from our relationship, and I am committed to assuring she feels the love and stability she deserves. During this period, I kindly request that you respect our family’s privacy as we focus on healing.”

Corey Feldman and Courtney Anne

In September, Corey Feldman filed for legal separation from his wife, Courtney Anne Feldman, after nearly seven years of marriage.

However, court documents obtained by NBC News showed that the couple had been separated since June 22 of this year and that Feldman cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for their separation.

In his petition, Feldman asked the court to terminate its ability to award support to his wife. The “Goonies” actor exclusively told NBC News in a statement that he has been voluntarily paying spousal support and intends to keep doing so.

“The facts are that I have been voluntarily paying spousal support to Courtney since the time of our separation. I will continue doing so for a reasonable time period regardless of a court ruling because I feel it’s the appropriate thing to do in these situations where adultery is not involved,” the statement read.

Feldman added that he also intends on “leaving the door open for reconciliation.”

Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef

In July, Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef announced they were calling it quits after six years of marriage.

On Instagram, they released a joint statement, which read in part, “For some time, we have considered transforming our relationship, and it is after careful consideration that we have decided to end our marriage with love, respect, and dignity for our children — preserving and honoring what we have experienced as a couple all of these wonderful years.”

The pair also noted that they plan to "continue having a healthy family dynamic and a relationship centered on our genuine friendship," which included the "joint upbringing of our children.”

Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick

In May 2021, Former “Bachelorette” star Kaitlyn Bristowe got engaged to her boyfriend, Jason Tartick.

Although the couple seemed on top of the world, the two later ended their engagement in August 2023, and they shared the news in a joint statement on Instagram.

It said, “After sharing the news with family and close friends first, and taking the time to properly process it ourselves, we are saddened with heavy hearts to share that we have decided to end our engagement.”

“Continuing our friendship is incredibly important to both of us,” the statement said. “We feel grateful to be ending our engagement with love and respect for each other. It’s heartbreaking and sad to say goodbye, but our care and admiration for one another will never die.”

Sophia Bush and Grant Hughes

Sophia Bush and Grant Hughes were married for 13 months before ending their relationship.

On Aug. 4, TODAY.com learned that the former “One Tree Hill” star filed for divorce from her entrepreneur husband. The friends-turned-husband-and-wife have known each other for a decade, before dating and getting engaged.

Hughes popped the question in August 2021 while on a trip to Lake Como, Italy. The two would go on to have a stunning wedding in his hometown of Tulsa, Oklahoma, on June 11, 2022.

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky

After nearly three decades of marriage, Kyle Richards’ husband, Mauricio Umansky, confirmed that he and Richards were “separated,” but “not throwing in the towel” just yet, in an October interview he did with People.

“We’ve been married for 27 years, we’re having a bit of a rough patch,” he said at the time.

Later that month, Umansky was pictured holding hands with his Season 32 “Dancing With the Stars” pro dancer partner, Emma Slater.

When asked about the pictures, Richards said she was “taken aback” by the snapshots and was quite “upset.”

“That was very hard to see. That hurt my feelings,” she said during an appearance on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.”

On the show, Richards also revealed she was “the driving force” behind her split with Umansky, and even though she and her estranged hubby are still living in the same house, they’re sleeping in separate rooms.

Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford

Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford decided to end their relationship in 2023.

In May, the pair called it quits after a year of dating, Eilish’s rep confirmed to TODAY.com, adding that all the cheating rumors about their relationship were false and they’re both currently single.

Kim Zolciak-Biermann and Kroy Biermann

In May, Biermann and Zolciak both filed for divorce after 12 years of marriage.

News of their divorce came three months after a foreclosure notice was issued in February announcing their mansion would be auctioned off after they allegedly defaulted on a $1.65 million loan.

Then, in June, fans noticed that Zolciak had stopped using Biermann’s surname when she shared a post on Instagram teasing her return to “RHOA.”

Although it seemed like they were over, the couple later called off their divorce in early July, and there were also reports that Zolciak had re-added Biermann’s surname to hers and was continuing to use it.

However, things took a turn for the worst when Biermann filed for divorce a second time on Aug. 24. In his petition, he stated their minor children are currently in his care, and that he is seeking the “temporary and permanent sole legal and sole physical custody” of their kids.

Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner

In May, Kevin Costner filed for divorce from his wife, Christine Baumgartner, after 18 years of marriage.

“It is with great sadness that circumstances beyond his control have transpired which have resulted in Mr. Costner having to participate in a dissolution of marriage action,” the “Yellowstone” actor’s rep said in a statement to NBC News. “We ask that his, Christine’s and their children’s privacy be respected as they navigate this difficult time.”

Shannen Doherty and Kurt Iswarienko

In April, Shannen Doherty’s rep, Leslie Sloane, told TODAY.com that the “Beverly Hills, 90210” star filed for divorce from Kurt Iswarienko after 11 years of marriage.

“Divorce is the last thing Shannen wanted. Unfortunately, she felt she was left with no other option,” Sloane said in a statement, adding Iswarienko’s agent is “intimately involved” with the divorce.

Although fans didn’t know why the couple called it quits, Doherty later revealed that she learned Iswarienko had been unfaithful to her shortly before she underwent surgery to remove a brain tumor in January.

“I went into that surgery early in the morning, and I went in after I found out that my marriage was essentially over, that my husband had been carrying on an affair for two years,” Doherty revealed in a December episode of her “Let’s Be Clear“ podcast.

“At the end of the day, I just felt so incredibly unloved by someone I was with for 14 years, by someone that I loved with all my heart,” she added.

Drake Bell and Janet Von Schmeling

Drake Bell and his wife, Janet Von Schmeling, have gone their separate ways.

In April, Von Schmeling filed for divorce from the “Drake & Josh” actor, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split, according to the petition obtained by NBC News.

In the petition, Von Schmeling asked for spousal support, as well as legal and physical custody of their children, with Bell getting visitation rights.

She filed the paperwork just a week after Bell went missing and was found by the Daytona Beach Police Department on April 13.

Although Bell’s fans were concerned about his disappearance, the actor seemingly told them they had nothing to worry about when he made light of the issue on social media.

On X, formerly known as Twitter, he wrote, “You leave your phone in the car and don’t answer for the night and this?”

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn

In early April, rumors started to swirl that Joe Alwyn and Taylor Swift’s six-year relationship had come to an end.

After the two went their separate ways, Swift started dating Kansas City Chiefs player Travis Kelce and was even spotted cheering for him at a few of his games.

Eva Marcille and Michael Sterling

After four years of marriage, Eva Marcille and Michael Sterling’s marriage came to an end in March when she filed for divorce from her hubby in Fulton County, Georgia.

In the petition, Marcille stated their marriage was “irretrievably broken” and said there were “no prospects for a reconciliation,” according to court documents obtained by TODAY.com.

In the divorce filing, the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star asked to have “legal and primary physical custody” of their children. She also requested child support.

As for the couple’s assets and debts, Marcille said she wants everything to be divided equally.

Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth

In March, Reese Witherspoon and her husband of 11 years, Jim Toth, announced they were going their separate ways in a joint statement they released on Instagram.

It said, “We have some personal news to share. It is with a great deal of care and consideration that we have made the difficult decision to divorce.”

“We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness, and mutual respect for everything that we have created together,” the statement added.

By August, the couple had settled their divorce. According to court documents obtained by NBC News, Witherspoon and Toth both agreed to joint custody of their 11-year-old son, Tennessee.

Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix

Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix probably had one of the most public and worst breakups this year.

On March 3, the longtime couple confirmed they broke up after nine years together. The announcement came amid rumors that Sandoval had cheated on Madix with their “Vanderpump” co-star, and Madix's best friend, Raquel Leviss, who now goes by Rachel.

The rumors were later confirmed at the Season 10 "Vanderpump Rules" reunion where Madix let Sandoval and Leviss have a piece of her mind.

Following the scandal, a representative for Leviss confirmed to TODAY.com in April that the reality star checked into a facility to receive treatment for mental health counseling.

Then, Madix appeared on "Watch What Happens Live" in May and said she and Sandoval “do not interact on any level” following their breakup.

Drew Sidora and Ralph Pittman

Drew Sidora and Ralph Pittman’s nine-year marriage came to an end in 2023.

In March, they both filed for divorce and allowed their marital woes to play out on “The Real Housewives of Atlanta.”

According to documents obtained by NBC News, Pittman filed a petition for divorce in the Gwinnett County Superior Court on Feb. 27, stating the marriage was “irretrievably broken” and there was “no reasonable hope for reconciliation.” The documents also stated the that couple have been separated since February.

Maisie Williams and Reuben Selby

Maisie Williams and Reuben Selby went their separate ways this year.

In February, the “Game of Thrones” star took to her Instagram Story to announce she and Selby have ended their relationship.

In the post, she said it was “the end of an era.”

“Since we met 5 years ago, our connection always extended deeply into our shared, and separate, creative careers ... and it will continue to do so,” she wrote. “This decision is something we are so grateful for so as we can protect the magic, that we can’t help but emit, whenever we put out brains together.”

Avril Lavigne and Mod Sun

After less than a year of being engaged, Avril Lavigne and Mod Sun decided to call it quits.

A rep for Lavigne confirmed the news to TODAY in February. After the pair went their separate ways, Mod Sun, whose real name is Derek Smith, seemingly addressed the breakup on Instagram.

He wrote, “In 1 week my entire life completely changed… I just know there’s a plan for it all. I’ll keep my head up + always listen to my heart, even when it feels broken.”

“Being surrounded by love every night on tour has been an absolute blessing. I have the best friends in the entire world, thanks for always having my back. See you on stage,” the “Karma” singer added.

Shannon Storms Beador and John Janssen

In January, “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Shannon Storms Beador revealed she split from her boyfriend, John Janssen, in an interview with People.

While recalling their three-and-a-half-year relationship, Beador told People that she was “blindsided” when Janssen ended their relationship in November.

“We were in a great place. But seven days later, when the cameras were down, it was a completely different story,” Beador said, recalling how Janssen broke things off. “He told me he was done with the relationship. And to hear what he said to me then was absolutely devastating.”

“I was hopeful this was the man I was going to spend the rest of my life with,” she added. “I wanted it to work out ... But clearly, he didn’t feel the same way.”

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner got married in a surprise Las Vegas wedding in May 2019, almost two years after getting engaged.

The pair would go on to have two daughters, before calling it quits.

On Sept. 5, TODAY.com exclusively confirmed that the Jonas Brother singer filed for divorce from the “Game of Thrones” actor. Per the petition obtained by TODAY.com, Jonas stated that “the marriage between the parties is irretrievably broken” and mentioned that it would be in the best interest of their two children for the two to “have shared parental responsibility.”

The petition noted that they had a prenuptial agreement.

The two have yet to publicly comment on their separation.

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari

Britney Spears’ husband, Sam Asghari, filed for divorce on Aug. 16 after one year of marriage, per documents filed to Los Angeles Superior Court that NBC News obtained.

The model cited irreconcilable differences in his divorce petition against the singer and listed July 28, 2023 as the date of separation.

On Aug. 17, Asghari posted a statement to his Instagram story addressing the split.

“After 6 years of love and commitment to each other my wife and I have decided to end our journey together. We will hold onto the love and respect we have for each other and I wish her the best always. S--- happens. Asking for privacy seems rediculous (sic) so I will just ask for everyone including media to be kind and thoughtful,” he wrote.

The “Lucky” singer would go on to break her silence about the divorce on Instagram on Aug. 18.

“As everyone knows, Hesam and I are no longer together,” she said. “6 years is a long time to be with someone so, I’m a little shocked but … I’m not here to explain why because its honestly nobody’s business !!! But, I couldn’t take the pain anymore honestly !!!”

The couple tied the knot at their home in Thousand Oaks in Los Angeles in June 2022 after meeting in 2016.

Chase Chrisley and Emmy Medders

Chase Chrisley and Emmy Medders began dating in early 2020. After a brief separation, the pair rekindled their romance and announced their engagement on Oct. 21, 2022.

However, on July 25, 2023, Chrisley announced that they broke off their engagement and “agreed to part ways.”

Following their split, the “Chrisley Knows Best” star told “Extra” in an Aug. 23 interview that he was “thankful” that they separated, calling it part of God’s plan.

“Everything happens for a reason. God’s got a plan,” Chrisley said. “And I think God heard conversations that I didn’t hear. He saw things I didn’t see and moved her on her way and I could not be more thankful.”

By September, he would share on his sister Savannah Chrisley’s “Unlocked” podcast that there’s “not a chance in hell” he would get back together with Medders. “That would never happen because I’ve seen too much. I’ve seen true colors.”

“If (her family) needed me, I would be there for them. But if I don’t have to be there in a room with them, I’m not going to,” he continued. “She still did some dirty s---.”

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello

After seven years of marriage, Joe Manganiello filed for divorce from Sofia Vergara on July 19. In court documents obtained by TODAY.com, the actor cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their split, with the date of separation listed as July 2, 2023.

The pair began dating in July 2014, before getting engaged six months later. They wed in November 2015.

Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro

Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro were known for being one of the most-talked about couple in Latin music. The singer had been together since 2021 and released an EP together this year before announcing they had gone their separate ways.

Rosalía and Alejandro announced their engagement in the March music video for their song “Beso,” which concluded with the Spanish artist showing off her engagement ring.

However, on July 26, the “Todo De Ti” singer confirmed that he and Rosalía called off their engagement, noting that their break up was not because of “infidelity or a third person.”

A couple days later, Rosalía also addressed their split, writing in Spanish on her Instagram story: “I love, respect and admire Raul a lot. No case (no attention) to the movies, we know what we have lived.”

“This moment is not easy so thank you everyone for understanding and respecting,” she added.

Ariana Grande and Dalton Thomas

Two years after Ariana Grande and Dalton Thomas said “I do,” the pair went on their separate ways. TODAY.com confirmed on July 17 that the singer and real estate agent had separated.

Their relationship began when Grande and Thomas started dating in January 2020 and 11 months later were engaged. For the most part, they remained out of the public eye, with Grande sharing little life updates and photos of them on her social media.

Five months after they announced their engagement, Grande’s rep confirmed to NBC News that the pair had gotten married.

“It was tiny and intimate — less than 20 people. The room was so happy and full of love. The couple and both families couldn’t be happier,” the rep said at the time.

The “Thank U, Next” singer, meanwhile, is dating her “Wicked” costar Ethan Slater, TODAY.com confirmed last month.

Tina Knowles-Lawson and Richard Lawson

In another unexpected split, on July 26, Tina Knowles-Lawson filed for divorce from husband Richard Lawson after eight years of marriage.

According to Los Angeles court documents obtained by TODAY.com at the time, Beyoncé’s mom cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split.

The couple got married on April 12, 2015, after years of being friends. Back in 2021, Lawson recalled meeting Knowles-Lawson when she was pregnant with her now-superstar eldest daughter and married to her ex-husband Mathew Knowles.

“My incredible attraction for you then, could only live in my fantasy. As we remained friends throughout the years,” he wrote in part on his anniversary post, adding that it took “32 years for my attraction for you to come full circle. It was well worth the wait.”