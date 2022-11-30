AJ McLean’s daughter Elliott celebrates turning 10 after her name change

AJ McLean’s daughter, Elliott, is celebrating her birthday for the first time since changing her name.

On Sunday, Nov. 27, Elliott, who recently changed her name from Ava, turned double digits and celebrated her 10th birthday.

Rochelle McLean, the Backstreet Boy member’s wife, cheered about their daughter’s birthday on Instagram.

She uploaded a picture of Elliott posing in her Britney Spears t-shirt as she put up the peace sign.

“MY GIRL is 10 today!” the excited mom said in the caption. “(I’m) going to smother her in love, hugs and kisses today! So proud of the little lady she’s growing into.”

The mother of two expressed her love and continued, “Forever grateful the creator chose me to be her momma.”

In September, AJ McLean spoke to TODAY.com and explained why his daughter wanted to be called Elliott instead of Ava.

“There are a few girls named Ava at her school and she felt like she wanted a name that was unique to her,” he shared.

He then said, “But she’ll always (be) Ava to me.”

The 44-year-old musician said that his daughter chose the name after watching the movie “Pete’s Dragon,” which features a sweet gentle giant named Elliott who can breathe fire and make himself invisible.

The “Everybody” singer revealed that he was “a little taken aback” when his daughter announced that she wanted to be referred to as Elliott.

“I was like, ‘Well, this is new,’” he told TODAY.com at the time. “But I support my kids in whatever they want to do. So now Elliott is Elliott.”

However, AJ McLean and his wife have not legally changed their daughter’s name and he said he isn’t sure they will.

“She may wake up tomorrow and say, ‘I’m Ava again,’” he said.

He shared that name change has “nothing to do with pronouns,” and that their daughter uses she/her/hers pronouns.

Rochelle McLean first posted about Elliott’s new name in an Instagram story in August.

“Last year she asked us to start calling her Elliott and it stuck,” she said.

“She’s just a kid trying to make her way in this crazy world!” she added, “I just want her to know she can always be whoever she wants to be.”

AJ and Rochelle McLean also share 5-year-old daughter Lyric.