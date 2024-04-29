Gypsy Rose Blanchard to release new memoir 1 year after leaving prison

Gypsy Rose Blanchard will share new details about her life in a new memoir, set to be released next year.

The 32-year-old has partnered with two co-authors, Melissa Moore and Michele Matrisciani, to write "My Time to Stand," which will debut in January 2025.

Blanchard became a household name when she was convicted of plotting to kill her abusive mother, Claudine “Dee Dee” Blanchard. Blanchard is thought to be a victim of Munchausen syndrome by proxy, a psychological disorder in which a caretaker purposefully makes someone sick.

BenBella Books will publish Blanchard's book, "My Time to Stand," in January 2025. Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

Her life story has been adapted into a fictional Hulu TV series titled "The Act" and she has been the focus of multiple documentaries.

Following the 2015 murder and subsequent court trial, Blanchard was sentenced to 10 years in prison. After serving eight years, she was released early in 2023.

Nicholas Godejohn, Blanchard's ex boyfriend, was convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison after first pleading not guilty to stabbing Dee Dee Blanchard to death in her bedroom. Godejohn is still serving a life sentence with no chance of parole.

"My Time to Stand" will be Blanchard's second book since her release from prison. In January 2024, her memoir "Released: Conversations on the Eve of Freedom" debuted.

An Amazon description for the forthcoming memoir outlines the contents of Blanchard’s book, which will include details on the “painful realities she grew up with and the details of her life that only she knows.”

In the book, Blanchard will outline her family’s cycle of abuse, describe how she handled the guilt that came along with her mother’s death, and share memories of her final days in prison. In addition, the author will detail the unnecessary surgeries her mother forced her to undergo and explain what she discovered when she saw her medical records for the first time.

“In processing and retelling my memories, so much more truth has been revealed to me, including the victimization of the other people in my family and community,” she told People. “I hope to engage readers by describing my journey, instead of explaining it. In that way, others might see themselves in my story, too, and relate.”

Blanchard, whose mother forced her to use a wheelchair even though it was unnecessary, described the title of her new book and offered the following insight, per People.

“The first time I stood up on my own two feet was my first failed attempt to leave my mother. I had the legs of a chick struggling to find a way out of the cracks. Who hasn’t felt unsturdy like that in their own life?” she said. “The second time I stood up, I walked down a path I’ll regret forever. Again, too many people feel this way about their choices.”

Blanchard also expressed her desire to help other victims of abuse.

"Now, I can stand with other victims as they take steps toward doing whatever work is necessary to stand for themselves. 'My Time to Stand' is about reclaiming my footing so others can be inspired to walk a life of purpose and meaning and build a future sturdy enough so others can stand for something, too,” she said.

"My Time to Stand" is available for preorder and will be available in hardcover, e-book and audio editions.