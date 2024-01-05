5 documentaries about Gypsy Rose Blanchard to watch

Gypsy Rose Blanchard has been spending her first days of freedom rapidly rising as a social media star.

But how did she get there?

Blanchard was released from prison in December after she was granted parole while serving a 10-year sentence for her role in a plot to kill her mother Claudine "Dee Dee" Blanchard. She was in prison for eight years.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is thought to be a victim of Munchausen syndrome by proxy, a psychological disorder in which a caretaker purposefully makes someone sick. In 2015, Blanchard's then-boyfriend Nicholas Godejohn stabbed her mother to death while she hid in another room.

Godejohn was sentenced to life in prison without parole, and Blanchard is now a free woman. Here's what to watch to learn more about Blanchard's life story, which has become the subject of several TV shows and documentaries.

Courtesy the Blanchard Family / Lifetime

'The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard'

The latest documentary about Blanchard, "The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard," takes viewers inside Chillicothe Correctional Center in Chillicothe, Missouri, as Blanchard served the end of her prison sentence.

She said she will “share (her) story the way that it should be shared,” per a sneak peak released by Lifetime.

The six-episode series features interviews with Blanchard in the days ahead of her parole hearing, as well as interviews with her father, stepmom, sister, doctors and officials involved in the case.

In addition to discussing her plot with Godejohn to kill her mother, Blanchard gives insight into her childhood and how her mother faked her illnesses.

She also speaks about her husband Ryan Scott Anderson, whom she married while imprisoned in 2022, according to a copy of their marriage license obtained by TODAY.com.

Blanchard was granted parole and released from prison on Dec. 28, 2022, three years before her scheduled release date, according to the Missouri Department of Corrections.

The first two episodes of "The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard" premieres on Jan. 5 at 8 p.m. on Lifetime. Episodes 3 and 4 air on Jan. 6, and the final two episodes air on Jan. 7. All episodes will be available to stream the day after they premiere on any streaming service that carries Lifetime.

'Mommy Dead and Dearest'

In "Mommy Dead and Dearest," director Erin Lee Carr uses home videos plus interviews with Gypsy Rose Blanchard and her family members to show how Dee Dee Blanchard deceived medical providers and more to fake her daughter's illnesses.

The HBO documentary then transitions into how Blanchard plotted with Godejohn to kill her mother, before going into the details of the night of her murder. The film shows the aftermath of the slaying, concluding with Godejohn and Blanchard's prison sentences.

"Mommy Dead and Dearest" is available to watch on Max.

'The Act'

"The Act" is a dramatized true-crime take on Blanchard's case, starring Joey King as Gypsy Rose.

The 2019 limited series depicts how Dee Dee (Patricia Arquette) was able to manipulate those around her, and her eventual murder. Arquette's portrayal won her an Emmy for outstanding supporting actress and a Golden Globe for best supporting actress.

The show’s co-creator Nick Antosca went on to create “Candy,” a dramatized version of the case of Candy Montgomery, and “A Friend of the Family,” a dramatized take on Robert Berchtold and his abductions of Jan Broberg.

"The Act" is available to stream on Hulu.

'Gypsy's Revenge'

Investigation Discovery's 2018 documentary explores exactly how Dee Dee Blanchard was able to fool medical providers about her daughter's alleged illnesses for so long.

Director Jesse Vile speaks with Dr. Bernardo Flasterstein, a pediatric neurologist who treated Blanchard but did not recognize her as a victim of Munchausen syndrome by proxy, in an attempt to find answers.

Godejohn is also interviewed in the film, as well as others close to the case. Viewers can watch "Gypsy's Revenge" on Discovery Plus, or Hulu with a premium subscription.

'Gypsy Rose and Nick: A Love to Kill For'

Godejohn gave his first post-sentencing interview in this 2019 Oxygen documentary.

Among other revelations, Godejohn shared that he regrets murdering Dee Dee Blanchard. “If I had to change anything at all, of course, one of the obvious ones is that I would’ve ran away with Gypsy. I don’t want to be staying with a murder on my hands. Being labeled as a killer … I don’t want to stay with that, but I’ll live with it,” he said.

Viewers can catch this episode of "Snapped: Killer Couples" on Peacock.