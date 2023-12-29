Gypsy Rose Blanchard spent her first day of freedom in nearly a decade doing some shopping and sharing her plans to start a family with her reported husband.

Blanchard, 32, was released three years early from Missouri's Chillicothe Correctional Center on Dec. 28 after being granted parole, a spokesperson told NBC News. She was originally sentenced to 10 years in prison after having been convicted of second-degree murder for her role in the 2015 slaying of her allegedly abusive mother, Clauddine "Dee Dee" Blanchard.

She was seen leaving a shopping center on Dec. 28 with her husband, Ryan Scott Anderson, 37, whom she reportedly married in 2022 while in prison, the Springfield News-Leader reported at the time. Blanchard was asked in video obtained by Splash News if she has any plans.

"Lots of 'em," she replied.

One of those plans included a post to social media.

On Dec. 29, Blanchard shared her "first selfie of freedom" to her official Instagram page.

Prosecutors in court claimed Blanchard was a victim of Munchausen syndrome by proxy, NBC News reported. MSP is a psychological disorder in which a caretaker makes someone ill or creates the illusion of them being ill in order to receive attention, according to the National Institutes of Health. Blanchard said her mother forced her to use a wheelchair, the Springfield News-Leader reported. In a 2017 interview with Dr. Phil McGraw, Blanchard said her mom forced her to eat via a feeding tube and shaved her head. Blanchard's mother also got treatments for her daughter, which included "prescriptions for anti-seizure medication and surgeries," Ozarks First previously reported.

Blanchard and her then-boyfriend, Nicholas Godejohn, plotted to kill her mother in 2015. Godejohn stabbed Dee Dee Blanchard to death in her home in Springfield, Missouri, while Gypsy Rose Blanchard hid in the bathroom, the Springfield News-Leader reported. Godejohn was sentenced in 2019 to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Blanchard shared her future hopes in an interview with People, including details about her reported marriage to Anderson.

“It’s hard because I’m going into a new life and I’m newly married, and I’m going to have kids one day, and I’m going to have to explain to my kids why their grandmother on mommy’s side isn’t around," Blanchard said. "And that’s going to be a really hard conversation.”

She does not fear acting like her mother one day if she has children.

"Whenever someone says, ‘Do you think that because of what you went through, you’re going to do that to your kids?’ I say, ‘You know what? Absolutely not,'" she said. “I have learned what not to do. I have no concerns about my parenting when it comes to that.”

Blanchard will share her story in a six-hour special on Lifetime. Courtesy the Blanchard Family / Lifetime

Anderson told People that the two started talking when he sent Blanchard a letter in prison in 2020 in which he told her about himself and what her story meant to him.

“Ryan has seen me through some really good times, some really hard times," Blanchard said. "I would say that he is probably the most compassionate soul that I’ve ever met, and the most patient. God knows, he’s so patient with me, because I could be a lot to handle. I could be an emotional handful.”

Blanchard has been the subject of intense media scrutiny for years. She detailed her alleged abuse in the interview with McGraw and a 2017 HBO documentary called "Mommy Dead and Dearest."

Her harrowing account also inspired a drama series on Hulu called "The Act," starring Joey King and Patricia Arquette. Arquette won an Emmy Award for her portrayal of Blanchard's mother, and King received an Emmy nomination for her portrayal of Blanchard.

Blanchard will share her story in an upcoming Lifetime special called "The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard," which premieres Jan. 5.

"I want to make sure that people in abusive relationships do not resort to murder," she told People. "It may seem like every avenue is closed off but there is always another way.”