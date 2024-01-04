Gypsy Rose and Dee Dee Blanchard's case has been covered in exposes, true crime documentaries, podcasts and TV shows.

This January, 32-year-old Gypsy Rose Blanchard will tell her own story in the Lifetime series "The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose."

Gypsy Rose Blanchard pleaded guilty in 2016 to second degree murder regarding the death of her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard, in 2015.

She is believed to be a victim of Munchausen syndrome by proxy, a psychological disorder in which a caretaker makes someone ill or creates the illusion of them being ill in order to receive attention.

Courtesy the Blanchard Family / Lifetime

She testified during her trial that her mother Dee Dee Blanchard took her to medical specialists to seek treatment for various conditions, including leukemia and muscular dystrophy, that she later learned she never had.

She was released three years early from Missouri’s Chillicothe Correctional Center in December 2023 after being granted parole, a spokesperson told NBC News.

Where to watch 'The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose'

“The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose” will air on Lifetime at 8 p.m. ET starting Friday, Jan. 5. The series can also be streamed via DirecTV Stream, Sling TV, Fubo TV and Hulu + Live TV, many of which offer a free trial.

Episodes will be available to stream the next day using the Lifetime app.

When does it premiere, and what is the episode release schedule?

The new docuseries will be made up of six different episodes.

Two episodes will be released every night, starting Friday, Jan. 5 through Sunday, Jan. 7.

Courtesy the Blanchard Family / Lifetime

What is Gypsy Rose Blanchard expected to discuss?

Gypsy Rose Blanchard will give an extended interview in the series, where she promises to "share (her) story the way that it should be shared," per a sneak peak released by Lifetime

"There are things that I have kept so private. The reason that I want to talk about it now is that I want to be free of all of these disturbing secrets," she said.