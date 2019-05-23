Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter SUBSCRIBE

May 23, 2019, 7:10 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Ree Hines

Bob Saget has three adult daughters, just like his on-screen counterpart, Danny Tanner — and as far as he's concerned, they're all his kids.

This week the cast of "Fuller House," including Saget, got together for the first table read for the final season of the Netflix hit, and the 63-year-old actor-comedian used the occasion to speak up about his TV family.

"I'm so proud to have been able to raise these girls and know them since they were ... like my girls — like my own daughters," he said in a video clip co-star Andrea Barber (Kimmy Gibbler) shared on YouTube.

His voice broke as he went on about the women who now mean so much to him. But he couldn't resist inserting a joke about one of his own daughters, Aubrey Saget, at the same time.

"I only had one kid when the show started, and I didn't like her," he said as the group of actors, writers and other behind-the-scenes talent around him erupted in laughter. But he soon got serious again and he remembered the old days on "Full House" with Jodie Sweetin (Stephanie) and Candace Cameron Bure (D.J.).

The cast of "Full House" circa 1987. Getty Images

"Jodie slept over at the house and Aubrey was her friend," he recalled. "Candace was 10, and we would look forward to our scenes together because they were so real. This was at the very, very beginning."

He continued to get choked up as he reflected on it all, and as he looked ahead at the end of "Fuller House," which he said had "the same values as the first series."

Then, addressing everyone in the room responsible for the show, he expressed even more meaningful sentiments as the patriarch of both series.

"I couldn't be prouder than if I was your own dad," he said to "aws" from the crowd. "And I love you."

The group applauded the kind words, and Barber assured Saget in another part of the video that his emotional speech was "was the sweetest thing that has maybe ever come out of your mouth."

She warned her fans and followers on social media that what he had to say in the clip "will make you cry," and she wasn't wrong.

The fifth and final season of "Fuller House" kicks off on Netflix later this year.