Emma Stone scored a big win at the 2024 Oscars, taking home the award for best actress in a leading role.

After hearing that she'd won the Academy Award for playing Bella Baxter in "Poor Things," a shocked Stone took to the stage while holding her dress.

Initially addressing the wardrobe malfunction, Stone said, "My dress is broken. I think it happened during 'I'm Just Ken,'" she said, referring to Ryan Gosling's earlier performance.

Catching her breath, Stone continued, "Oh boy, this is really — this is really overwhelming, sorry. OK. My voice is also a little gone, whatever! The women on the stage, you are all incredible, and the women in this category."

Emma Stone accepts the award for best performance by an actress in a leading role for "Poor Things." Chris Pizzello / AP

The actor took a moment to honor each of the women she was up against, telling Sandra Hüller, Annette Bening, Carey Mulligan and Lily Gladstone, "I share this with you."

"I am in awe of you and it has been such an honor to do all of this together and I hope we get to keep doing more together," Stone said of her fellow nominees.

Recalling "panicking" the other night that she had the potential to win this Oscar, Stone said "Poor Things" director Georgios “Yorgos” Lanthimos gave her some sound advice: "Please, take yourself out of it."

"He was right because it's not about me. It's about a team that came together to make something greater than the sum of its parts. And that is the best part about making movies is all of us together," Stone said.

Before wrapping her speech, Stone took a moment to thank her family, including her mom, dad, brother and husband, Dave McCary. But she didn't forget her gratitude for one more family member.

“Most importantly, my daughter, who’s going to be 3 in three days and has turned our lives technicolor. I love you bigger than the whole sky, my girl,” she said. “Thank you so much. Don’t look at the back of my dress!”

Later, Stone told reporters backstage she was sewn back into her dress.

“I was so amazed by Ryan and what he was doing and that number just blew my mind and I was right there and I just was going for it and you know, things happen!” she said.

She also said she “blacked out” after winning the big award.

“I was very shocked,” she said. “I still feel like I’m spinning a little bit. It’s a huge honor, and I’m very surprised.”

This year's Oscar win was her second. She took home the Academy Award for best actress in 2017 for "La La Land." She was also previously nominated in the category of best actress in a supporting role for 2014's “Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance)” and 2018’s “The Favourite.”

Aside from Stone's individual win, "Poor Things" took home Oscar wins in three other categories: costume design, production design and makeup and hairstyling. The film came into the Oscars with 11 nominations.