Who is Emma Stone's husband? What to know about Dave McCary

Emma Stone came out as a big winner at the 2024 Golden Globes. The actor took home the award for best performance by a female actor in a musical or comedy for her role in "Poor Things."

The star began her speech with a shoutout to her husband, Dave McCary — a rare gesture for a couple that's generally private.

“Dave, I have to start with you really quickly. I love you so much,” Stone said. “Thank you for everything.”

Here’s everything to know about Stone and McCary's love story.

Who is Dave McCary?

McCary is a writer, director, and comedian who earned three Emmy nominations in the category of outstanding writing for a variety series for his work on "Saturday Night Live."

In addition to collaborating on the comedy show, McCary directed the movie "Brigsby Bear," starring "SNL" collaborator and childhood friend Kyle Mooney. In 2019, he executive produced and directed the HBO special "My Favorite Shapes" by Julio Torres.

Stone and McCary launched a production company, called Fruit Tree, in 2020, per Deadline, with a new thriller book adaptation coming to HBO Max, per Variety.

What is Emma Stone and Dave McCary's relationship story?

It was a match made in "Saturday Night Live." Stone, who has hosted "Saturday Night Live" five times, is thought to have met McCary in 2016, when she starred in a sketch he directed called "Wells for Boys."

The couple was photographed together after that, including at the "Brigsby Bear" premiere in 2017. By 2019, they were sitting next to each other at basketball games. They made their red carpet debut at the 2019 SAG Awards, where Stone was nominated twice.

Stone confirmed their rumored engagement in December 2019 Instagram post, featuring her and McCary smiling at the camera, her ring flashing. In 2020, the couple discreetly tied the knot.

The couple has a daughter together

Stone and McCary reportedly welcomed a child in 2021.

Stone said, in a 2018 interview with Jennifer Lawrence for Elle, that her conversation around children has changed.

"My perspective about kids has changed as I’ve gotten older. I never babysat or anything. As a teenager, I was like, I’m never getting married, I’m never having kids. And then I got older and I was like, I really want to get married, I really want to have kids," she said.

Stone also commented on parenthood in May 2021 while promoting her role in "Cruella." In an interview with British host Mark Heyes, she discussed her experience with becoming a first time mother during COVID-19 lockdowns.

“It’s very, very exciting,” she said. “I feel lucky with what lockdown has been but it has been an insane year."

McCary has spoken extensively about his friendship with Kyle Money

Although the couple is fairly private about their personal life, the San Diego native has been candid about his friendship with "SNL" cast mate Mooney.

Mooney and McCary said in an interview with BUILD that their friendship dates back to middle school, when they fought for "class clown" status.

The duo who attended University of Southern California together, where they co-founded the sketch comedy group Good Neighbor. The group also features fellow "SNL" star Beck Bennett and actor Nick Rutherford.