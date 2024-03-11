Did Emma Stone use Taylor Swift lyrics to describe love for daughter in Oscars speech?

Emma Stone quoted her friend, Taylor Swift, while accepting the award for best actress at the 2024 Oscars.

The visibly emotional "Poor Things" star ended her speech by shouting out her family, including her mom and brother. She ended with her husband, writer and comedian Dave McCary, and openly speaking about their daughter for the fist time.

“My daughter, who is going to be three in three days, has turned our lives technicolor. I love you bigger than the whole sky, my girl," Stone said.

Stone previously thanked McCary at the Golden Globes, where she also won.

“Dave, I have to start with you really quickly. I love you so much,” Stone said at the beginning of the speech. “Thank you for everything.”

The couple reportedly welcomed a child in 2021, though neither has been vocal about parenthood. Aside from an interview with British host Mark Heyes, during which she discussed her experience with becoming a first time mother during COVID-19 lockdowns, Stone has been private about motherhood.

“It’s very, very exciting,” she said. “I feel lucky with what lockdown has been but it has been an insane year.”

This previous reticence is what made her Oscars speech so notable. Swifties quickly caught Stone reference to Swift's song "Bigger Than the Whole Sky," a bonus track from her album "Midnights".

When the ballad came out, listeners connected it to the feeling of miscarriage. Swift performed it as a surprise song at her Nov. 19 "Eras Tour" concert in Rio following the death of Ana Clara Benevides Machado, a 23-year-old fan who collapsed before Swift's Nov. 17 began, and later died, amid extreme heat.

But it's fundamentally a love song, which is how Stone invoked it. She and Swift have been friends for years, and were first photographed at the 2008 Young Hollywood Awards in Los Angeles.

Both have supported each others' big professional years. Swift attended a screening of "Poor Things" in New York in 2023.

And Stone praised Swift, and her "Eras Tour" performance, in a June interview with Vanity Fair.

“She blows my mind,” Stone said. “I mean, the amount of sheer stamina to do three and a half hours and perform 44 songs and to maintain the extreme energy of the audience — I’ve never seen anything like it.”