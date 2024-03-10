Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Danielle Brooks arrived at the 2024 Oscars sporting a manicure that paid tribute to Black supporting actress nominees of the past.

The actor, who is nominated in the supporting category for her portrayal of Sofia in “The Color Purple,” showed off her nails while chatting with E!’s Laverne Cox on the red carpet. Her nails complimented her black corset dress which featured a thigh-high slit.

Brooks revealed that her manicure featured the number 26.

Danielle Brooks' Oscar look featured a special manicure with the number 26. Frederic J. Brown / Getty Images

“I have 26 on my nail because I’m the 26th Black woman to be nominated for best supporting actress,” she explained.

She continued, “I had to at least honor that. Whether I go home with an award or not, I will forever be the 26th Black woman to be nominated for best supporting actress.”

Brooks said being at the awards ceremony was a “major” moment in her career.

The actor is nominated alongside Da’Vine Joy Randolph (“The Holdovers”), who is also included in the 26 Black actors who have been recognized by the academy. Rounding out the category are Emily Blunt (“Oppenheimer”), America Ferrera (“Barbie”) and Jodie Foster (“Nyad”).

In January, Brooks called in to TODAY with Hoda & Jenna to gush about becoming a first-time Oscar nominee.

“I’m actually in New Zealand right now, and when the announcement came out, it was 2:30 in the morning, so my phone is on ‘do not disturb.’ The only person who can reach me on ‘do not disturb’ is my husband,” she shared. “And he calls, and he said, ‘Baby, you did it!’ And I’m like, ‘Did what? What is going on?’ And he said, ‘You’re Oscar nominated!’”

During a separate interview with TODAY.com, she revealed how it would feel to add “Oscar winner” to her resume.

“It would feel like ... so many people would be seen,” she explained.

Brooks added, “That’s what I’m excited about. I’m excited about the potential of having that and getting to take it home for me. But it’s also about honoring the story that was Ms. O’s (Oprah Winfrey) story. She actually lived as a Celie.”

Winfrey played Sophia in the 1985 adaptation of “The Color Purple” and served as a producer on the new film.

Hosted by Jimmy Kimmel for the fourth time, the 2024 Oscars are broadcast live from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood in Los Angeles at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT, with the red carpet pre-show starting earlier. The 2024 Oscars are available to watch on ABC and various streaming platforms.

Leading the list of nominees include “Oppenheimer” with 13 nominations and “Poor Things” with 11. The list of performers includes Ryan Gosling performing “I’m Just Ken,” as well as Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell, among others. As for the presenters, Bad Bunny, Zendaya and last year’s best actress winner Michelle Yeoh will take the stage.

Follow TODAY.com for complete Oscars coverage, including this year’s winners and unexpected moments.