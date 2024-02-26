Here's who will be presenting at this year's Oscars

With less than two weeks to go until the 2024 Oscars, it’s time to learn what viewers can expect to see during Hollywood’s biggest night — including who will be handing out the coveted golden statues.

On Feb. 26, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences revealed the first group of presenters for the upcoming ceremony, and there are quite a few Oscar winners and former nominees on the list.

The Academy confirmed that the following actors will take the stage on Sunday, March 10, to present an award:

Mahershala Ali

Nicolas Cage

Jamie Lee Curtis

Brendan Fraser

Jessica Lange

Matthew McConaughey

Lupita Nyong’o

Al Pacino

Michelle Pfeiffer

Ke Huy Quan

Sam Rockwell

Michelle Yeoh

Zendaya

More presenters and performers will be announced leading up to the show, the Academy said in a press release.

Yeoh and Fraser won best actress and best actor at the 2023 Oscars for their performances in “Everything Everywhere All at Once” and “The Whale,” respectively.

Curtis and Quan, who both were presented with golden statues last year in the supporting actress and actor categories for their work in “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” will also be in attendance to present.

The Academy has been sharing bits of information about the awards ceremony over the past few months. In November, it was announced that Jimmy Kimmel will return to emcee the ceremony for the fourth time. In preparation for the big night, which will be held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, he appeared in a funny promo for the 96th Academy Awards featuring the cast of “Barbie.”

The blockbuster film landed eight nominations, including best supporting actor and actress nominations for Ryan Gosling and America Ferrera, respectively. “Oppenheimer,” “Poor Things” and “Killers of the Flower Moon” lead the pack with the most nominations.

Regardless of who wins, the 96th Oscars has already made history, as three of the 10 flicks up for best picture were directed by women for the first time — “Past Lives” by Celine Song, “Barbie” by Greta Gerwig and “Anatomy of a Fall” by Justine Triet.

Movie fans will find out which stars will get to add “Oscar winner” to their resume when the award show begins March 10 at 7 p.m. ET/ 4 p.m. PT on ABC.