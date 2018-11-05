Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Source: TODAY By Gina Vivinetto

Adele really, really wants to see the Spice Girls in concert!

The Grammy-winning singer, 30, shared a hilarious throwback pic of herself to celebrate the Spice Girls reunion tour announcement on Monday.

In the snap, a preteen Adele makes an excited face as she poses in front of a wall full of Spice Girls posters.

"HA! This is how I feel right now! I AM READY," the singer wrote in the caption.

It's hardly surprising Adele would be thrilled by news of a Spice Girls reunion. Who could forget her paying tribute to the girl-power group during her "Carpool Karaoke" segment? She didn't miss a beat as she sang — and rapped — her way through their 1996 hit "Wannabe."

Earlier in the day, the Spice Girls revealed in a press release that four members of the bestselling group are reuniting for a six-date U.K. tour.

Geri Halliwell, Melanie C, Emma Bunton and Mel B all signed on for the tour, but Victoria Beckham, aka Posh Spice, won't be taking part due to “business commitments."

Beckham took to Instagram to share a pic of the Girls, writing, "I won't be joining my girls on stage again but being in the Spice Girls was a hugely important part of my life and I wish them so much love and fun as they go back on tour next year."

Here's a thought: Why not have Adele fill in for Posh on the tour? She already knows all the lyrics!

Now, that would make a wannabe Spice Girl's dreams come true!