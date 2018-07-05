share tweet pin email

While Americans celebrated independence on July 4th, Brits David and Victoria Beckham spent the day celebrating the union they formed with each other.

Wednesday marked 19 years since the duo swapped "I dos" and both stars took to Instagram with a photo in honor of the special occasion.

In fact, they shared the very same photo.

Victoria was first to post the sweet shot of the pair sharing some wine and some one-on-one time while dining al fresco. Both of them look straight into the camera with smiles, as she placed one hand on his wrist.

"19 years!!! X I love u so much x," she wrote alongside the photo.

As for her husband, he had a little more to say when he posted the pic.

"19 Years WOW," he wrote. "This time 19 years ago I was dressed from head to toe in purple ... Happy anniversary to the most amazing wife & mummy ... Love You x."

For those who don't recall his iconic double-breasted purple reception suit — and his wife's color-coordinated ensemble — here's a refresher Victoria shared a few anniversaries ago:

Thank you for your beautiful messages.Its such a special day for us both.Your love and support means so much x vb pic.twitter.com/A8S0PkMgIt — Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) July 4, 2014

Last year, in an interview with BBC Radio 4's Desert Island Discs, David opened up about what he really, really thought of his wedding day look.

"Yeah, that was bold," he said with a laugh. "Victoria's was pretty nice. Mine? What was I thinking? I looked like the guys out of 'Dumb and Dumber' when they went to that party and wore those ridiculous outfits. I even had a top hat in purple, as well. Unbelievable!"

Congratulations to the happy — and still stylish — couple.