Tom and Connor Cruise made a father-son appearance in London over the weekend.

The actor and his 24-year-old son, whom he shares with ex-wife Nicole Kidman, were photographed as they approached a private helicopter.

Tom Cruise and son Connor Cruise were spotted in London on October 12, 2019. Backgrid

The 57-year-old was dressed in a navy hoodie and jeans as he waved and smiled at fans in the distance, while Connor wore a charcoal-gray sweatshirt with jeans and walked a few steps behind his famous dad.

According to People, Tom, who learned to fly a chopper (and to take a stroll at 5,000 feet) for his work in the “Mission Impossible” franchise, took Connor along to show him “some aviation basics.”

The action star is a father of three, but isn't often photographed alongside his children.

Tom Cruise pictured with then-wife Nicole Kidman and their children, Bella and Connor, after arriving in Sydney for a family holiday in 1996. Newspix / Getty Images

He and Kidman adopted Connor and their 26-year-old daughter, Bella, during their decade-long marriage. Both of their adult children, who are Scientologists like their father, appreciate their privacy despite their parents’ high-profile lifestyles.

And both stars seem to respect that.

Bella and Connor Cruise, all grown up. Getty Images

Just last year, Kidman told Australia’s Who magazine that she’s “very private” where Bella and Connor are concerned, adding that she has “to protect all those relationships.”

And while she doesn’t share their affiliation with the controversial Church of Scientology, she supports their choices.

"They are able to make their own decisions," she told Who. "They have made choices to be Scientologists and as a mother, it’s my job to love them. And I am an example of that tolerance, and that’s what I believe — that no matter what your child does, the child has love and the child has to know there is available love and I’m open here."

Connor briefly followed in his parents’ footsteps and starred in two films — 2008’s “Seven Pounds” and 2012’s “Red Dawn” remake — before going on to pursue his passion for deep-sea fishing from his current hometown of Clearwater, Florida, according to People.

The “Top Gun” star is also dad to 13-year-old daughter, Suri, whom he shares with ex-wife Katie Holmes.