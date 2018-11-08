Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Source: TODAY By Ree Hines

Nicole Kidman is a proud mother of four, however the star rarely speaks publicly about her oldest kids, the two now-adult children she adopted with ex-husband Tom Cruise during their decade-long marriage.

But now she's breaking her silence. In a new interview, the 51-year-old not only opened up about Isabella Cruise, 25, and Connor Cruise, 23, she also revealed how she sees her own role in their lives today.

Nicole Kidman with then-husband Tom Cruise and children Isabella and Connor in 1996. Getty Images

"I’m very private about all that," the cover star on the latest issue of Australia's Who magazine explained. "I have to protect all those relationships."

But don't mistake her hesitancy to discuss them for any distance on her part. She's still as committed to their needs as ever.

"I know 150 percent that I would give up my life for my children because it’s what my purpose is," she said plainly.

Isabella and Connor, like their father, belong to the Church of Scientology, and while Kidman has no such affiliation with the controversial organization, she has a live-and-let-live attitude about it all.

"They are able to make their own decisions," she told Who. "They have made choices to be Scientologists and as a mother, it’s my job to love them. And I am an example of that tolerance, and that’s what I believe – that no matter what your child does, the child has love and the child has to know there is available love and I’m open here."

Isabella Cruise and Connor Cruise, all grown up. Getty Images

She stressed that it's wrong to ever "sever" that unwavering bond.

"So that's our job as a parent, to always offer unconditional love," she added.

Kidman has that for Isabella and Connor, and for the two younger children she raises with husband Keith Urban, Sunday Rose, 10, and Faith, 7. And, if she'd had the chance, she would have offered to other kids, too.

Last year, in an interview with BBC News, the "Big Little Lies" star confessed that she wished she had "probably two or three more" ."