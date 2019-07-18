Sign up for our newsletter

Maverick is back!

"Top Gun" fans have been feeling the need for speed ever since the action-packed flick thrilled moviegoers in 1986. Now, the trailer to its long-awaited sequel, "Top Gun: Maverick," starring Tom Cruise, is finally here.

Watch the official trailer for #TopGun: Maverick starring @TomCruise. In theatres 2020. pic.twitter.com/J698eUnakI — Top Gun (@TopGunMovie) July 18, 2019

After Cruise, 57, surprised fans at San Diego Comic-Con with a sneak peek of the trailer on Thursday, the movie's official Twitter page shared it so everyone could enjoy.

In the two-minute clip, Pete "Maverick" Mitchell (Cruise) still sports the same iconic bomber jacket and aviators, but he's no longer a hotshot young fighter pilot, but rather an old-school flight instructor.

Check out the official poster for #TopGun: Maverick starring @TomCruise. In theatres 2020. pic.twitter.com/5emkDH9j5f — Top Gun (@TopGunMovie) July 18, 2019

As jets zip through the sky, viewers hear a high-ranking official (Ed Harris) give Maverick a dressing down. After listing all of Maverick's accomplishments over his 30-year career, the official wonders why Maverick's had so few promotions.

"You should be at least a two-star admiral by now. Yet here you are ... captain. Why is that?" the official asks.

"It's one of life's mysteries, sir," Maverick responds.

Tom Cruise in a promo photo for the original "Top Gun." Alamy

Of course, this being a "Top Gun" movie, there are also shots of barroom singing as well as a quick glimpse of a beachside volleyball game.

As the trailer winds down, viewers hear the same official telling Maverick he and his kind are "headed for extinction."

"Maybe so sir," Maverick replies. "But not today."

The Joseph Kosinski-directed sequel, which was originally supposed to hit theaters this summer, also features original "Top Gun" star Val Kilmer, plus Jennifer Connelly, Miles Teller, Jon Hamm and Glen Powell.

"Top Gun: Maverick" is now set for a June 26, 2020, release.