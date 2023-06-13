Kathie Lee Gifford shares adorable video of Frankie as she awaits arrival of two new grandkids

Kathie Lee Gifford is enjoying her life as a grandmother, and she can’t wait to add a couple more grandkids to her growing family.

The former TODAY co-host, 69, posted an Instagram video on June 13 that showed her fully embracing her grandmother duties.

In the clip, Kathie Lee gleefully chases her grandson, Frankie, around a driveway as her son, Cody Gifford, pushes the baby in his toy car.

Kathie Lee holds onto Cody Gifford’s waist while he mimics the sounds of a race car. Meanwhile, Frankie looks back at his dad and grandmother and smiles as he cruises in his convertible.

The 1-year-old is wearing a T-shirt that says, “I’m so fly I Neverland.”

“Wheelies!” Kathie Lee says when Cody Gifford uses his driving skills to show off a few tricks.

“So joyful to be home with my loved ones,” Kathie Lee captioned the cute clip.

She added, “From my oldest to my youngest to the two brand new ones on the way.”

Both her daughter and her daughter-in-law are pregnant. In December 2022, her daughter, Cassidy Gifford, revealed she is expecting her first child with husband Ben Wierda.

The 29-year-old announced her baby news on Instagram by posting a picture of two large stockings and a smaller one hanging from a fireplace.

“A whole lot extra to be praising Jesus for this Christmas,” she said in the caption. “Our little peanut arriving June 2023 🙏 Jeremiah 1:5.”

Kathie Lee shared the post on her page and wrote, “Beyond thrilled for my darling girl @cassidygiff and @letsgetwierda. What a sweet blessing this is for our family.”

Kathie Lee is also awaiting the arrival of her third grandchild.

Shortly after celebrating Frankie’s first birthday in May, Erika Gifford, the wife of Cody Gifford, announced her second pregnancy on June 2.

“Baby Gifford #2 coming this winter,” she wrote beside an Instagram video highlighting some special moments the family has shared over the past year.

In the video, the couple visited the doctor’s office with Frankie. Erika Gifford panned the camera to show her growing baby bump.

Erika Gifford continued, “Celebrating 1 year of #FrankieFridays in a BIG (brother) way. Thank you so much for all of the love and prayers. It has meant the world.”

At the end of the post, she cheered, “Gifford, party of 4!!!”

A few months after she became a grandmother for the first time, Kathie Lee appeared on “Hoda & Jenna” to rave about her new life.

During her visit, revealed that she wants to be referred to as “Bubbie,” instead of grandmother.

She recalled asking her friend, who has an Israeli mother, about the term for a Jewish grandmother.

“And she goes, ‘Bubbalah. It’s Bubbie,’” Kathie Lee explained to co-hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager.

She said the word “means ‘dearest one,’ like ‘cherished one.’”