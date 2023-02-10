Kathie Lee shares new pic of grandson — and fans think he looks just like Cody

Kathie Lee Gifford's grandson, Frankie, is looking more and more like her son, Cody, by the day, and her fans agree after seeing the latest adorable photo of the 8-month-old boy.

Kathie Lee shared a cute photo on Instagram on Feb. 10 of Frankie already absorbing some grown-up knowledge as he pages through the book "Wisdom on Leadership" by John C. Maxwell.

"Just a little light reading," she wrote. "Have a blessed day!"

Fans noted how much Frankie looks like Cody, 32, who became a first-time father in May when his wife, Erika Gifford, gave birth to Frankie.

"He’s so adorable 🥰. Looks just like Dad !!" one person wrote.

"He sure looks like his Daddy ❤️" another commented.

"So cute. He looks like Cody’s twin as a baby. ❤️" another person wrote.

The resemblance is not lost on Kathie Lee, who said on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna in August that Frankie is "Cody all over again."

"He looks a lot like Cody," she said.

Frankie, who is named after Kathie Lee's late husband, football and broadcasting legend Frank Gifford, is her first grandchild.

She is getting ready to welcome a second grandchild, as her daughter, Cassidy, shared in December that she is pregnant with her first child.