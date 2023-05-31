Kathie Lee Gifford celebrates grandson Frankie’s 1st birthday with cute photos

Kathie Lee Gifford’s grandson Frankie is 1 year old!

“Happy birthday to the sweetest little man in the world. So grateful to God for the gift of Frankie,” Kathie Lee captioned an Instagram on May 31.

In the photo, Frankie is buckled into a car seat and flashing a toothy grin. Frankie is named after TODAY icon Kathie Lee’s late husband, football and broadcasting legend Frank Gifford, who died in 2015.

Several fans pointed out the resemblance between Frankie and his father, Cody Gifford. Others saw Frankie's grandpa Frank.

“Strong genes in that Gifford family!” one person wrote.

Added another, “Those Gifford eyes! Looks so much like Daddy and Grandpa. Precious!”

Frankie is the first grandchild for Kathie Lee and the first child for her son, Cody, 33, and his wife, Erika. Kathie Lee’s daughter, Cassidy, and Cassidy’s husband, Ben Wierda, announced in December 2022 that they are expecting a baby in June.

Kathie Lee is known to Frankie as “Bubbie,” which is the Yiddish word for grandmother.

In 2022, Kathie Lee explained on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna that she got the Bubbie idea from an Israeli friend.

“I asked her, I said what’s a good word for a Jewish grandmother?” Kathie Lee said at the time. “And she goes, ‘Bubbalah. It’s Bubbie.’”

“And a little kid only goes, ‘Buh, buh, buh, buh, buh,’ anyway. I think it’s going to be easy. Bubbie,” Kathie Lee added.

While speaking with Hoda and Jenna, Kathie Lee also opened up about Frankie’s name.

“I was surprised Cody named him after his dad because Cody knew what it was like to grow up in the shadow of a great man,” she said. “But I guess he’s never gotten over, really, and he never will, the loss of his dad at an early age and he was his hero and he still is.”

That same year, Kathie Lee spoke to TODAY.com about the instant bond she felt with Frankie.

“This is my son’s child, my husband’s son’s son," she gushed. "It's all such a beautiful tapestry of life and creation."