Cody and Erika Gifford are giving baby Frankie a sibling!

"Celebrating 1 year of #FrankieFridays in a BIG way," Erika, the wife of Cody (TODAY co-host Kathie Lee Gifford's son), shared on Instagram June 2.

"Thank you so much for all of the love and prayers. It has meant the world," she added. "Baby Gifford #2 coming this winter ... Gifford, party of 4!!! "

"Please start sending me names that start with the rest of the days of the week," wrote Erika.

The post contained a behind-the-scenes video of the couple at the doctor's office that showed Erika's baby bump. There were also photos of their 1-year-old son Frankie touching his mother's stomach and clutching her pregnancy test.

"Beep! beep! I'm getting a sibling!!!" Erika captioned a video of Frankie buying a toy car.

Kathie Lee is surely in heaven awaiting her second grandchild. In December 2021, she reminisced over how she found out about the couple's first pregnancy.

"Cody and Erika handed both of us something that was wrapped and asked that we please open at the same time," Kathie Lee told People.

“It was a two-sided frame and mine read, ‘Can’t wait to meet you Grandma’ on one side and on the other was a photo of Cody and Erika holding their ultrasound," she said. "It took a moment to crystalize to me that this was their baby which meant that it was my baby too and I freaked and ran to hug Erika and so did Christine. To which Cody said, ‘What about me?’”

Kathie Lee Gifford and son Cody Gifford on Friday, April 5, 2019. NBC / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

After Frankie was born, the television personality exuberantly posted his most adorable moments on Instagram, often using the nickname "Mr. Fwanks."

"I knew I was going to love Frank instantly because I love babies,” Kathie Lee told TODAY.com in August 2022. "But this is my son’s child — my husband’s son’s son — it’s all such a beautiful tapestry of life and creation."