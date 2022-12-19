Kathie Lee Gifford reacts to daughter Cassidy's pregnancy news

Kathie Lee Gifford is celebrating the best gift of all ahead of Christmas.

The former TODAY co-host shared her joy on Instagram over the weekend about the news that her daughter, Cassidy, 29, is pregnant with her first child.

"Beyond thrilled for my darling girl @cassidygiff and @letsgetwierda What a sweet blessing this is for our family," Kathie Lee wrote.

The 69-year-old shared the same photo Cassidy used on Instagram to announce the sweet news Dec. 16 of two adult-sized Christmas stockings and a tiny one hanging over a fireplace.

"A whole lot extra to be praising Jesus for this Christmas," Cassidy wrote. "Our little peanut arriving June 2023 🙏 Jeremiah 1:5."

Cassidy and her husband, Ben Wierda, got married in 2020 in a private ceremony.

Kathie Lee already has some grandmother experience under her belt, as her son, Cody Gifford, and his wife, Erika, welcomed their first child in May.

Kathie Lee has been a devoted "Bubbie" to the baby boy, who is named Frank in honor of Cody's dad and Kathie Lee's late husband, football and broadcasting legend Frank Gifford.

“I knew I was going to love Frank instantly because I love babies,” Kathie Lee told TODAY.com in August. “But this is my son’s child — my husband’s son’s son — it’s all such a beautiful tapestry of life and creation.”