IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

6 beauty essentials that will stand up to the heat this summer

Jenna gets teary as Hoda recalls the 1st time she said she was a mom

"Just to say the words out loud ... it was so moving," Hoda said.

Hoda Kotb talks about the first time she told a fan she was a mom

May 18, 202101:30
/ Source: TODAY
By Scott Stump

The moment happened four years ago, but it still brings tears to Hoda Kotb's eyes when she remembers it.

Jenna Bush Hager also couldn't help but wipe away her own tears on TODAY Tuesday when Hoda recalled the first day she woke up as a mother at 52 years old after she and her fiancé Joel Schiffman adopted their daughter, Haley Joy, in 2017.

Hoda recalled running to a nearby drugstore to buy milk when a simple question from a stranger brought a rush of joy.

Related

Parents

ParentsWatch Hoda's and Jenna's daughters send them precious Mother's Day messages

"People always, first question (is) 'Do you have kids?' That's the first question, and I always say 'Oh my nieces, I love them so much,' I always talk about my nieces," Hoda said. "And literally I dead stopped when that woman asked me, 'Do you have kids?' And I looked at her and I go, 'Yeah, I do.' Like I couldn't believe I was saying it, I was like 'Yes, I have a daughter, yes.'

"And just to say the words out loud, we're talking about like saying something out loud, it was so moving."

Discussions about motherhood on ‘Hoda and Jenna’

May 7, 202108:32

Jenna, who is a mother of three, grew emotional at the thought of that special moment after remembering the "adrenaline and exhaustion" and "excitement" of when she had her first child, Mila, who is now 8 years old.

She also recalled how her twin sister, Barbara, who does not have children, often deals with the same question Hoda had been asked many times over the years. She has sat by Barbara's side at public events on stage and watched as her sister was asked if she has children.

"I felt like her pain because she wants them, I'm sure," Jenna said.

That simple question became one of happiness for Hoda after she welcomed Haley and then later adopted her younger daughter, Hope, in 2019.

"I'm sure what was a question that can hurt, all of a sudden ..." Jenna said about the change.

"You were like, so thrilled to say out loud," Hoda confirmed.

Related:

Watch Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb reflect on motherhood

May 10, 201805:10
Scott Stump

Scott Stump is a New Jersey-based freelancer who has been a regular contributor for TODAY.com since 2011, producing news stories and features across the trending, pop culture, sports, parents, pets, health, style, food and TMRW verticals. He has tackled every assignment from interviewing astronauts on the International Space Station to prison inmates training service dogs for military veterans. 