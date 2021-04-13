Happy birthday, Mila! Jenna celebrates daughter turning 8 with sweet family snaps

Eight is great! Jenna Bush Hager celebrated daughter Mila turning 8 on Tuesday with a series of photos shared on Instagram.

“Happiest Birthday to our dearest Mila. EIGHT years ago you came into the world fast and spirited — making me a mom — changing me forever,” the TODAY with Hoda & Jenna co-host wrote.

“Your creativity, leadership, empathy and heart INSPIRE. On the night you were born, the moon smiled with such wonder that the stars peeked in to see you and the night wind whispered, ‘Life will never be the same.’”

Birthday girl Mila and sister Poppy share a fun moment together. jennabhager / Instagram

As Jenna recounted on Tuesday's show, her firstborn's birth story is a whirlwind that begins with Jenna's water breaking during her own baby shower, a moment that was so incredulous her husband thought she was pulling a fast one on him at the time.

"Henry didn't believe me because Barbara and I played so many pranks on the poor guy," she remembered. "He thought we were a bunch of girls pranking him. So he barely got to the hospital."

Jenna's Instagram post for Mila's big day features a range of photos, including Mila by herself, as well as playful shots of her with sister Poppy, 5, and brother Hal, 1, in addition to a sweet picture of Mila sitting on her mother’s lap in a chair in the snow.

Mila and little brother Hal sharing a laugh. jennabhager / Instagram

Mila, who has shown the potential to be a star photographer, continues to shine bright and has remained upbeat in a strange year. In December, Jenna relayed a story about how Mila sent her teacher a message after completing a challenging homework assignment.

"I had fun doing this activity," Mila had said. "I hope it's right, but I don't care if it's not because you just learn from your mistakes and try to remember next time to do your best. Thank you, I had really fun doing this activity. I do it with my mom, and it's really fun."

She’s also made her presence known to TODAY with Hoda & Jenna viewers, crashing the show after she and Poppy got into a fight over some dolls while Jenna hosted from home in June.

That came a few weeks after Mila also interrupted her mother’s “Read With Jenna” Instagram talk with “Valentine” author Elizabeth Wetmore.

"This is Mila. This is what happens when you're working from home," Jenna said.

Wetmore had no problem rolling with the punches.

"It's so cute," she replied.